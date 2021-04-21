World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sophie Jeong, CNN

Updated 2:53 a.m. ET, April 21, 2021
13 min ago

Highest-ever number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally last week, WHO says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

A health official takes a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a testing center in Allahabad, India, on April 12. Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images

The world added a record-setting 5,236,922 new Covid-19 cases over the past seven days, according to data published Tuesday from the World Health Organization.

This beats the previous record for new cases in a week of 5.04 million, set the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

Cases increased in all WHO regions except for Europe, which saw a 3% decline in cases. The largest increase in cases occurred in the South-East Asia region, where case counts increased 57% over the previous week. 

WHO said an ongoing outbreak in India appeared to be driving the cases numbers in the South-East Asia region. New cases in India accounted for 94% of new cases in the region and nearly 28% of new cases worldwide.

Global deaths from Covid-19 crossed 3 million in the past week. According to WHO, it took nine months for the world to hit its first million Covid-19 deaths, and only three months to log its most recent million.

13 min ago

US to reach "tipping point" on vaccine demand soon, report suggests

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Registered nurse Frederick Morley loads syringes with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 20 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

As US health officials race to get more Covid-19 shots into arms to control the virus, experts now warn the country will run into another challenge in the next few weeks: vaccine supply will likely outstrip demand.

"While timing may differ by state, we estimate that across the U.S. as a whole we will likely reach a tipping point on vaccine enthusiasm in the next 2 to 4 weeks," the Kaiser Family Foundation said in a new report published Tuesday.
"Once this happens, efforts to encourage vaccination will become much harder, presenting a challenge to reaching the levels of herd immunity that are expected to be needed."

Health officials -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci -- estimate that somewhere between 70% to 85% of the country needs to be immune to the virus -- either through inoculation or previous infection -- to suppress is spread.

So far, roughly 40.1% of the population has gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And about 26% of the population is fully vaccinated, that data shows.

A slowing vaccine demand now, experts say, could give dangerous coronavirus variants the opportunity to continue to mutate, spread and set off new surges -- and it could delay the country's return to a semblance of normalcy.

