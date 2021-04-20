Health workers checking a Covid-19 positive patient inside an ambulance at a hospital in Kolkata, India, on April 18. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Getty Images

India reported 259,170 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, its sixth consecutive day of more than 200,000 new infections, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian health ministry.

The country also reported 1,761 new deaths, the highest in almost 10 months. India has reported nearly 1.5 million new cases in the past seven days alone.

On Monday evening, the New Delhi government imposed a curfew until April 26 to combat the rising cases and the pressure on the city's healthcare system.

“Our healthcare system has reached its limit. It is now in a state of distress. It has not collapsed yet but it is in distress. Every healthcare system has its limits. No system can accommodate unlimited patients,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference Monday.

India has recorded a total of 15,321,089 Covid-19 cases and 180,530 deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.

India now has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, ahead of Brazil, which reported over 13.9 million cases. The United States has the third highest number of cases with more than 31.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.