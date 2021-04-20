Johnson & Johnson stands by “positive benefit/risk profile” of its Covid-19 vaccine

A pharmacist volunteer prepares doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up clinic in Detroit, Michigan, on April 12. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson believes that the benefits of its coronavirus vaccine outweigh the risks, Dr. Paul Stoffels, the company's chief scientific officer, said during an earnings call on Tuesday morning.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing the use of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of "a rare and severe type of blood clot” out of almost seven million doses administered.

"We continue to believe in the positive benefit/risk profile of our vaccine and in view of the raging pandemic that continues to devastate communities around the world, continue to collaborate with medical experts and global health authorities – including the CDC, FDA, EMA, the WHO and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, SAHPRA – as we work towards continuing vaccination to end the global pandemic," Stoffels said.

Stoffels said the company looks forward to a second meeting of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee (ACIP) on Immunization Practices this Friday to discuss the J&J vaccine and a potential risk of blood clots.

ACIP met last week and is scheduled to reconvene on Friday to discuss recommendations for the J&J vaccine.

"Johnson & Johnson made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe and pause vaccinations in all Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials while we updated guidance for investigators and participants," Stoffels said.

"The safety and well-being of the people who use our product is our number one priority and we strongly support awareness of the signs and symptoms of this extremely rare event to ensure the correct diagnosis, appropriate treatment and expedited report by health care professionals.