Highest-ever number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally last week, WHO says

A man wearing PPE suit waits to transfer the body of his relative who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus infection from an ambulance amid burning pyres of other covid deaths at a crematorium on April 17, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images

The world added a record-setting 5,236,922 new Covid-19 cases over the last seven days, according to data published Tuesday from the World Health Organization.

This beats the previous record for new cases in a week of 5.04 million, set the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

Cases increased in all WHO regions, except for Europe, which saw a 3% decline in cases. The largest increase in cases occurred in Southeast Asia, where case counts increased 57% over the previous week.

WHO said an ongoing outbreak in India appeared to be driving the cases numbers in Southeast Asia. New cases in India accounted for 94% of new cases in Southeast Asia and nearly 28% of new cases worldwide.

Global deaths from Covid-19 crossed 3 million in the last week. According to WHO, it took nine months for the world to hit its first million Covid-19 deaths, and only three months to log its most recent million.