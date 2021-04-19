Aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is seen at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on March 9. Kyle Lam/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hong Kong will temporarily ban flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days beginning Tuesday after a rise in Covid-19 cases in those countries.

"India, Pakistan, and the Philippines all had seven-day cumulative number of relevant cases that reached the relevant criteria in the past 14 days, and the Government will therefore invoke the place-specific flight suspension mechanism for these three places,” a government spokesman said.

The N501Y mutation was detected for the first time in Hong Kong, prompting the temporary ban "on places where there had been imported cases confirmed by arrival tests that carried the N501Y mutant strain," the spokesman added.

Two coronavirus variants first identified in South Africa and the United Kingdom share a mutation known as N501Y that scientists worry could allow the virus to evade the immune protection generated by a vaccine.

Hong Kong has some of the world's strictest coronavirus travel restrictions, including mandatory 21 days hotel quarantine for many travelers arriving in the Chinese territory.

The city has reported a total of 11,684 Covid-19 cases and 209 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.