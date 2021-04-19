World
By Sophie Jeong, Zamira Rahim, Aditi Sangal and Nicholas Pearce, CNN

Updated 1:22 p.m. ET, April 19, 2021
1 hr 31 min ago

Low number of breakthrough Covid-19 cases in US shows "these vaccines are working," CDC director says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies at a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing, on April 15, in Washington, DC.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies at a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing, on April 15, in Washington, DC. Amr Alfiky/Pool/Getty Images

The fact that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received less than 6,000 reports of breakthrough Covid-19 cases among more than 84 million people fully vaccinated shows “these vaccines are working,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. 

“Last week, we released data on the number of so-called breakthrough infections of people who, despite being vaccinated, still tested positive for Covid-19 more than 14 days after they’re getting their second vaccine dose,” Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing on Monday. “So far out of more than 84 million people who are fully vaccinated, we have only received reports of less than 6,000 breakthrough cases.” 

The CDC’s website, which was updated last week, specifies there are at least 5,814 reports of breakthrough infections so far out of 75 million people fully vaccinated in the United States at the time.

With any vaccine, breakthrough cases are expected. The number of cases so far comes from just 43 states and is likely an underestimate, but “it still makes a really important point, these vaccines are working,” Walensky said. 

Among those nearly 6,000 cases, “approximately 30% had no symptoms at all. This is really encouraging news,” she said. 

“Here's the bottom line, getting a vaccine will help protect you. It will help protect others and it will help us end this pandemic. The more people get vaccinated, the fewer infections there will be, which means fewer variants will emerge, and fewer breakthrough infections will occur and the quicker we can get back to doing the things we love," the CDC director continued.  

1 hr 10 min ago

All Indians 18 years and older will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines starting May 1

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

People register to receive a coronavirus vaccine at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, India, on April 12.
People register to receive a coronavirus vaccine at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, India, on April 12. Indranil Mukherjeee/AFP/Getty Images

Indian citizens who are 18 years or older will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines starting May 1, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the Press Information Bureau website.

"In a meeting chaired by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from 1st May has been taken," the statement noted. "He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace& we will continue this with even greater momentum."

This comes as a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has swept the country. India has recorded a total of 15,061,919 Covid-19 cases and 178,769 deaths, according to the health ministry.

India added a million new cases in less than a week, surpassing 14 million total cases on Thursday.

It is unclear whether the world's second most populous country, with 1.4 billion people, has the supply required to meet the demand.

Currently, only people who are health care workers, front line workers or 45 years and older are eligible to get vaccinated and already, vaccine supplies have dried up on the ground, with at least five states reporting severe shortages and urging the federal government to act.

With this latest announcement, India's vaccination campaign will be split into two strands. Government centers will continue to give free vaccines only to health care workers and frontline workers and those who are 45 or older. Private vaccination providers will be able to charge and provide vaccines to everyone aged 18 or older.

India will allow foreign-manufactured vaccines to be entirely utilized by the "open market" or private vaccination providers.

Under the "Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination program," vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to state governments and in the open market.

The government has been taking steps to expand its vaccine availability. Last week, it fast-tracked emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccines approved in other countries.

India produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold globally, and is home to the Serum Institute of India (SII,) the world's largest vaccine maker. The country has been working with COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing initiative that provides discounted or free doses for lower-income countries.

However, in the face of this crisis, the government and SII have shifted focus to prioritizing their own citizens at home.

4 hr 9 min ago

All Americans 16 years and older are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines starting today 

From CNN's Arlette Saenz and Christina Maxouris

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Richmond, California, on April 15.
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Richmond, California, on April 15. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As all Americans 16 years and older become eligible for the vaccine today, the White House is launching a media blitz to raise awareness about Americans' vaccine eligibility, an administration official said.

Earlier this month, President Biden moved up the deadline for states to make all American adults eligible for the vaccine to April 19, after an original deadline of May 1. All 50 US states committed to Biden's expedited deadline earlier this month, with Hawaii becoming the last state to do so on April 7.

The White House blitz, outlined by the administration official, will include more than 30 local media interviews across the country. Part of their outreach will target specific constituencies, including Black, Latino and rural communities, through interviews with outlets such as the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Telemundo and All Ag News. There will also be a series of national media hits featuring doctors.

White House Senior Adviser for Covid Response Andy Slavitt told CNN's Pamela Brown Sunday that 90% of Americans will be within 5 miles of a vaccine distribution site.

He added there are plenty of vaccine appointments available across the country, and while people might not be able to get an appointment Monday, it's getting substantially easier for people to get appointments, noting that there are more than 50 million doses out there waiting for people.

More than half of all US adults, meanwhile, have now gotten at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But some experts worry that now comes the hard part: reaching the audiences that aren't as eager to get vaccinated against the virus.

"I worry that we're starting to get to that point — which we always knew existed somewhere in the horizon — where the level of supply would outstrip the demand," epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed told CNN on Sunday.

4 hr 53 min ago

Guidance on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could come in days with some restrictions, US surgeon general says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN he anticipates that updated guidance on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could come in "days" and it may involve “restrictions around age or gender” depending on what the data shows.

It will require the US Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control and Prevention to "come together and make that decision," he added.

Some background: The CDC and FDA recommended that the United States pause the use of the vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

"If we think about the AstraZeneca experience in Europe, they ended up placing such restrictions as well," Murthy explained, adding that it "narrowed the group of people, who were not only eligible for the vaccine, but more specifically needed to take some additional precautions in mind before they took the vaccine just so they understood the full risks."

He emphasized that the pause will not impact the vast majority of the people who have received the J&J vaccine.

"The more than 7 million people, who have gotten the vaccine, will be fine," he said Monday. "It's also important to note that this is the safety system working. A signal was seen, it's being investigated. That's what you want — to know your vaccines are both safe and effective."

5 hr 13 min ago

India's capital Delhi announces lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

From CNN's Esha Mitra

Police officers stop a vehicle at a check point during a weekend lockdown in Delhi, on Saturday, April 17.
Police officers stop a vehicle at a check point during a weekend lockdown in Delhi, on Saturday, April 17. Altaf Qadri/AP

Delhi, India's capital, will be under lockdown for one week until next Monday, April 26, the chief minister announced on Monday.

“If we don’t put a lockdown now we may end up in a tragedy,” Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi said.

As part of the lockdown, there will be a curfew on movement, starting 10 p.m. local time this Monday until 5 a.m. on April 26. However, essential products and service providers will be exempt from this rule.

All private offices and establishments, such as shops, malls, gyms, cinema halls and swimming pools, will remain closed, Delhi’s Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.

Delhi faces shortage of medical resources: Kejriwal said the city was facing a significant shortage in beds, oxygen supply and remdesivir injections. 

He acknowledged that the situation was grim, adding that one hospital “somehow arranged for oxygen in time” when it nearly ran out at 3 a.m. local time on Sunday morning.

The city administration has been taking a number of steps to ramp up health care infrastructure, including converting sports complexes, hotels and schools into Covid-19 care centers. 

On Sunday, Kejriwal said up to 2,000 oxygen beds would be added over the next two days at Yamuna sports complex in Delhi.

Delhi reported 25,462 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total cases in the city to 853,460. At least 12,121 people have also died from the virus, according to the Delhi health department.

5 hr 30 min ago

Iran reports more than 24,000 Covid-19 cases 

From CNN’s Ramin Mostaghim in Tehran

Iran reported 24,346 new daily coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the country's total tally to 2,261,435.

The country also reported 398 new Covid-19 related deaths, raising its death toll to 67,130.

At least 4,843 patients remain hospitalized in ICUs, a spokeswoman for the ministry of health, Sima Sadaat Lari, said on the state television.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last Thursday that the country is suffering its 4th wave of coronavirus.

257 cities and towns in Iran with high case tallies have been categorized as "red zones."

These zones are in semi-lockdown and non-essential businesses are closed.

5 hr 20 min ago

UK human challenge trial launches to study Covid-19 reinfection

From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox and Chloé Adams in Glasgow

This scanning electron microscope image shows the SARS-CoV-2 virus (in yellow), which causes Covid-19.
This scanning electron microscope image shows the SARS-CoV-2 virus (in yellow), which causes Covid-19. NIAID-RML

A year-long trial launched Monday to study how the immune system reacts in people contracting coronavirus for the second time.

Volunteers in the UK who've previously had Covid-19 will be deliberately infected with the virus to discover what it may mean for developing immunity.

The so-called "challenge trial" will happen under carefully controlled conditions, with treatments on hand in case volunteers becomes ill, the team at the University of Oxford said.

“Challenge studies tell us things that other studies cannot because, unlike natural infection, they are tightly controlled. When we re-infect these participants, we will know exactly how their immune system has reacted to the first Covid infection, exactly when the second infection occurs, and exactly how much virus they got,” Dr. Helen McShane, a vaccine specialist at the University of Oxford, said in a statement.

The first phase of the study, starting this month, will find the lowest dose of virus that can infect half of coronavirus survivors without causing symptoms.

Then all 64 volunteers will be infected with that dose. Their immune responses will be studied.

Participants will initially be monitored 24/7 for two weeks while they quarantine in a specially designed hospital suite where they will undergo medical tests, including CT scans of the lungs and MRI scans of the heart. 

Any volunteers who develop symptoms will be treated with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment and discharged from quarantine only when they are at no risk of infecting others.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today program on Monday, McShane said: “One of the things we can determine with this study is how long that protection lasts. Once we understand exactly the immune response that protects against second infection, we can then use that information to develop vaccines more quickly, test vaccines more quickly, and understand who is protected and who isn't from this virus.”

McShane said they’ll be recruiting people who are young and healthy – ages 18 to 30 -- with the “lowest possible risk of serious consequences from this infection.”

6 hr 23 min ago

Greece lifts quarantine restrictions and takes first steps to open up for tourism

From Elinda Labropoulou in Athens

Visitors tour the the Athenian Acropolis on March 22, in Athens, Greece, after the site was reopened following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
Visitors tour the the Athenian Acropolis on March 22, in Athens, Greece, after the site was reopened following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Greece lifted quarantine restrictions Monday morning for some EU travelers as well as those in the US, Britain, Israel, Serbia and the UAE.

The restrictions have been eased for people who are fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR test from up to 72 hours prior to arrival. 

Targeted rapid checks will be carried out at entry points in Greece and quarantine hotels will be ready to accommodate those who test positive.

Safety protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing, will remain in place. 

It is the first time the country has opened to American visitors since March 2020, when Greece entered its first lockdown at the onset of the pandemic.  

Greek tourism minister Haris Theoharis said the country was “taking these baby steps, the start of a gradual opening process that will lead to a full opening of tourism."

"We will be making adjustments and reserve the right to make changes as we see fit until then," he told CNN.

Though described as "baby steps" the list of nationalities allowed entry includes the bulk of Greece’s tourism market.

In addition to Athens and Thessaloniki, direct international flights are now allowed to fly to some of Greece’s most popular holiday destinations in Crete, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini and Corfu.  

The tourism sector accounts for more than 20% of the country’s GDP and an estimated 25% of the Greek workforce — more than a million jobs, particularly among young people.

6 hr 46 min ago

White House expands federal vaccine programs, taking more control of inoculation efforts

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

The Biden administration has ramped up its role in distributing and administering coronavirus vaccines, boosting federal pipelines in recent months with more doses and more vaccination sites in preparation for mounting US supply and the next phase of the US inoculation campaign.

As the US officially entered that phase on Monday -- with every person 16 years and older now eligible to be vaccinated -- Biden administration officials said they estimate that 90% of Americans now live within five miles of a vaccination site as a result of the expanded federal channels.

Nearly 40,000 pharmacies are now equipped to put shots in arms through a direct-to-pharmacy federal vaccine program, up from just a few thousand when the program launched two months ago.

Altogether, the federal vaccine pipeline -- which includes the retail pharmacy program, three-dozen federally run mass vaccination sites and 1,470 federal health centers -- is now handling more than a third of doses being shipped out every week, more than tripling its share of weekly doses since early February.

