From CNN’s Tatiana Arias in Atlanta and Kiarinna Parisi in Miami

A near empty Plaza de Bolivar is seen during a reinstated lockdown in downtown Bogota, Colombia, on April 10. Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

Five of Colombia’s major cities have reimposed restrictions to fight a recent surge of Covid-19 cases.

The capital, Bogota, as well as Cali, Medellin, Barranquilla and Santa Marta are implementing city-wide quarantines for several days.

Cali's ICU occupancy is up to 91.5%, said the Public Health Secretariat on Thursday, as the mayor announced a city-wide lockdown.

Bogota declared a red alert on Wednesday, after the city’s ICU occupancy rate reached 77%. Bogota’s Mayor Claudia Lopez announced a weekend-long city-wide quarantine. saying the city is now facing a third wave of cases.

“We are facing the third wave, the most aggressive since the Covid-19 pandemic began,” Lopez wrote on her official Twitter account.

Medellin reported an ICU occupancy rate of 97% on Thursday. According to a government statement earlier this week, Medellin has the most intensive care units in the country.

The country's cases have been steadily increasing since March, with a total of more than 2.6 million cases and 67,000 related deaths since the pandemic began.