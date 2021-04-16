British researchers will deliberately infect Covid-19 survivors to see what happens

A dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is prepared on April 7 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists at Janssen, the vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson, say there isn’t enough evidence to show the company’s Covid-19 vaccine causes rare blood clots and they are “working closely with experts and regulators to assess the data, and we support the open communication of this information to health care professionals and the public.”

“At this time,” they write, “evidence is insufficient to establish a causal relationship between these events and the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of the vaccine based on six cases of rare blood clots in the brain along with a low number of blood-clotting cells known as platelets

The scientists explain that J&J previously paused the late-stage trial of the vaccine after a single case of this rare condition. In that case, it determined there was “no clear causality” and the safety monitoring board agreed that the trial could continue.

In its surveillance since the vaccine has been authorized for use in the United States, the company found six cases of this condition among the 7.2 million vaccines that had been administered. The cases occurred seven to 14 days after vaccination.

The scientists say the rare clots – cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – occurred within the range of what is expected, but they note that incidence of these clots with low platelets is unknown and considered to be “extremely low” by the FDA and CDC.

While these blood clots have happened after use of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, and the vaccines use similar platforms – an adenoviral vector – the scientists suggest the platforms are different and may have different effects. AstraZeneca’s is derived from a chimp and J&J’s comes from a human.

“More evidence is needed to clarify the observation of thrombotic thrombocytopenia in persons receiving a vaccine against Covid-19,” the letter said.