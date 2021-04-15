Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai speaks to the media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo on September 1, 2020. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, did not rule out the possibility the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games could be canceled if the country's outbreak grows worse, according to a Japanese broadcaster.

The press representative at the Tokyo Broadcast System, Chiharu Kaneko, shared with CNN a transcript of an interview with Nikai for its show “Frontline”.

When asked about concerns the Olympics could spread the virus, Nikai answered: "We have to make a judgement at each stage. If at any point we find it to be impossible, we should just make a big and clear decision there and then."

When asked if canceling the Olympics was an option, Nikai said: "Of course."

But he also stressed the country is still currently planning to go ahead with the delayed Games -- now due to begin July 23 -- despite the ongoing fourth wave.

“It is important for Japan to set the mood for the Olympics with support of people. It is a great opportunity for Japan and I want to make it successful,” he said.

CNN has reached out to Tokyo organizers but has not yet heard back.