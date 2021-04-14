About 195 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US, according to CDC data

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended an emergency meeting Wednesday without voting on changing any recommendations for Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.

Members of the committee said they did not have enough information to recommend changes in their recommendations, or even to suggest extending a pause in administering the vaccine.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended Tuesday that the United States pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccine has been linked, but not definitively, to cases of rare blood clots.

On Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices heard details of six known cases of a rare type of blood clot called CVST found in combination with a low level of key blood-clotting cells. The condition is tricky to treat and doctors are warned not to use typical blood thinners to treat it.

They also heard about a possible seventh case, and heard details of one case in a volunteer during trials of the vaccine – a case that J&J initially said was not linked to the vaccine.

ACIP staff said they would look for a time that the committee could meet again quickly so the vaccine is not unnecessarily delayed if they decide it’s safe to continue giving it.

“We will find a time to reconvene,” ACIP executive secretary Dr. Amanda Cohn told the meeting. “We will try to identify what that date is by Friday of this week so that people have a little bit more time to get it on the calendars.”