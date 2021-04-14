About 195 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US, according to CDC data

Nearly 195 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported that 194,791,836 total doses have been administered, about 78% of the 250,998,265 doses delivered.
That’s about 2.5 million more doses reported since yesterday, for a 7-day average of about 3.3 million doses per day.
By the numbers: About 37% of the US population – nearly 124 million people – have received at least one dose of vaccine, and about 23% of the US population – about 76.7 million people – are fully vaccinated, CDC data showed.
Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.