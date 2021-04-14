The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Jessie Yeung and Kara Fox, CNN
Updated 1:51 p.m. ET, April 14, 2021
23 Posts
Sort by
40 min ago
SOON: CDC advisers will meet to discuss safety of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN’s Maggie Fox
Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s known about the safety of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine after federal regulators recommended a pause.
The vaccine, made by J&J’s Janssen vaccine arm, has been associated with six cases of a rare type of blood clot among about 7 million doses given out in the US.
The US Food and Drug Administration and CDC are looking to see if the vaccine may actually cause the blood clots, and also to brief doctors on how to diagnose and treat them. The blood clot that has been detected cannot be safely treated with blood thinners, as most common blood clots are.
The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and after a discussion, committee members are expected to vote on potential updates to recommendations for use of the vaccine at 3:30 p.m. ET.
CDC staff and a representative of Janssen will speak during the meeting.
1 hr 44 min ago
Sweden pauses Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine pending investigation
From CNN’s Arnaud Siad and Chloe Adams
Sweden will pause the distribution of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine pending a safety investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Public Health Agency of Sweden announced in a statement on Wednesday.
“We are now awaiting the EMA's investigation and also information from the USA, before we can take a position on the recommendations in Sweden for the Janssen vaccine. Until then, the recommendation is to not use the vaccine doses,” said state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, referring to the vaccine by the name of J&J’s vaccines division.
According to the statement, Sweden had received 31,000 doses of the vaccine so far, although none had been distributed yet.
In a media release on Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency said it “remains of the view that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.”
The agency, which is in charge of verifying the safety of vaccines for the European Union, also said they are still assessing the “very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low platelets” with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the “EMA is expediting this evaluation and currently expects to issue a recommendation next week.”
On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.
1 hr 46 min ago
Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause means systems in place are working, CDC director says
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
The recommended pause on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United States after reports of blood clots means the vaccine safety system is working, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
“I want to share with you my confidence in the system that we have in place. Jointly, CDC and FDA were able to identify these rare events, and act quickly to alert health care providers and the public,” Walensky said in a White House Covid-19 Task Force briefing on Wednesday.
“This demonstrates that the safety systems we have in place are working," she added.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the identification of an issue and the response that followed should reassure people who might be hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine.
“It should reinforce in those individual how we take safety so seriously,” Fauci said during the briefing. “So as opposed to looking at this as a negative safety issue, it could be looked at as a positive issue, where they know that when we let a vaccine be available, and give it a go-ahead to be put into the arms of the American people, we do it with a considerable degree of confidence as to its safety.”
CDC director discusses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause:
1 hr 57 min ago
Michigan cities account for 9 of the 10 worst Covid-19 outbreaks in US metro areas, data shows
From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips
Cities in Michigan account for nine of the 10 worst Covid-19 outbreaks in metropolitan areas, according to the latest COVID-19 Community Profile Report published by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Covid-19 Team.
Over the past seven days, the Detroit metro area has reported 581 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents – more than 25,000 total cases – the report shows, with some metro areas in Michigan reporting even higher per capita rates. That’s about four times higher than the national rate of 142 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to the federal data.
Along with Detroit, eight other cities in Michigan are among the those with the 10 highest case rates per capita over the past week.
The 10 worst Covid-19 outbreaks based on new cases per capita over the past week are:
Jackson, Michigan
Bay City, Michigan
Flint, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan
Monroe, Michigan
Midland, Michigan
Peoria, Illinois
Lansing, Michigan
Saginaw, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan
The daily COVID-19 Community Profile Report includes key statistics for the states, counties and core-based statistical areas, which are metropolitan or micropolitan areas defined by the US Census Bureau.
Michigan cities account for nine out of 10 highest per capita rates of new Covid-19 cases specifically in metropolitan areas. However, some smaller micropolitan areas in northwest Texas – each with a population of less than 25,000 people – have higher per capita rates of new Covid-19 cases, including Borger, Levelland and Pampa, Texas.
The latest publicly available report was published Wednesday.
1 hr 58 min ago
White House highlights efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy in wake of J&J pause
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House sought to highlight efforts aimed at combating the challenge of vaccine hesitancy Wednesday, something that officials have privately told CNN is a mounting concern after a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“Building vaccine confidence and increasing access to vaccination is central to our efforts,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said at Wednesday’s Covid briefing.
Citing a $3 billion investment to help states and vaccines build vaccine confidence, particularly in high-risk communities, Zients said the administration is taking steps toward getting “fact-based messaging and resources into the hands of trusted, local messengers.”
Officials have previously expressed the importance of combating vaccine hesitancy through local doctors and faith leaders, who could be more effective messengers for uncertain Americans than political figures or celebrities.
Zients also noted the administration’s commitment to making data on the state of the pandemic publicly available, suggesting that the J&J announcement should instill confidence rather than inject fear.
“Yesterday's action should give the American people confidence in the FDA and CDC, the thoroughness of the review process, and their commitment to transparency and protection of public health. We believe that by empowering Americans with data and facts, we will strengthen the public's trust in government, and increase their confidence in the vaccine,” Zients said.
Watch:
2 hr 14 min ago
US intel still does not know "exactly where, when, or how COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially"
From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Christian Sierra
US intelligence agencies still do not know "exactly where, when, or how COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially" but remain focused on two alternative theories, that "it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals or it was a laboratory accident," the nation's top spy told Senate lawmakers on Tuesday.
That admission from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines came during the so-called world wide threats hearing and her testimony is consistent with an intelligence community statement from almost a year ago that said it has not determined "whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."
"It is absolutely accurate the intelligence community does not know exactly where, when, or how COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially, and basically components have coalesced around two alternative theories, these scenarios are it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals, or it was a laboratory accident," Haines told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
CIA Director William Burns, who also appeared alongside other intelligence agency leaders Tuesday, that he agreed with Haines' remarks and added that it is clear to analysts "the Chinese leadership has not been fully forthcoming or fully transparent in working with the WHO who were providing the kind of original complete data that would help answer those questions."
"We're doing everything we can, using all the sources available to all of us on this panel to try to get to the bottom of it," he added.
National Security Agency director and head of US Cyber Command Gen. Paul Nakasone noted that US cyber agencies are aiding that effort and continue to gather and analyze information around the virus' origins.
2 hr 24 min ago
Empty middle seats on airplanes can reduce risk of Covid-19 exposure by up to 57%, CDC study says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Leaving middle seats vacant on airplanes can significantly reduce a passenger's risk of being exposed to the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, a new modeling study suggests.
The risk of being exposed to the virus may be reduced by 23% to 57% on single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft when middle seats are vacant compared with a full occupancy flight, according to the study published on Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Researchers from the CDC and Kansas State University used laboratory models to simulate how much exposure to virus particles could be reduced when middle seats are kept vacant in an aircraft cabin.
The models were based on the spread of bacteriophage aerosols used as a surrogate to estimate the airborne spread of the coronavirus. Bacteriophages are viruses that can infect bacteria. The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights, but the researchers noted that some virus aerosol can still be emitted from an infectious masked passenger and so distancing could still be useful.
The models suggested that, with vacant middle seats, risk reduction ranged from 23%, which was observed for a single passenger who was in the same row but two seats away from an infectious passenger, to 57%, observed when middle seats were vacant across a section of three rows containing a mix of people with Covid-19 and other passengers.
"When the infectious and other passengers who would have had middle seats were removed, leaving six infectious passengers out of 12 total passengers remaining in the window and aisle seats, a 57% exposure reduction was observed," the researchers wrote in their study.
Overall, "it is important to recognize that the current study addresses only exposure and not transmission," the researchers wrote. More research is needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness.
2 hr 48 min ago
With J&J pause, allocations of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines up 7% for next week, US data shows
From CNN's Deidre McPhillips
Federal allocations of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for next week are about 7% higher than they were this week, according to federal data published Tuesday.
For the week of April 19, about 5 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and about 3.7 million first doses of the Moderna vaccine have been made available for states and jurisdictions to order from, up from 4.7 million first doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and 3.5 million first doses of Moderna for the week of April 12.
Pfizer has boosted production of its Covid-19 vaccine and “can deliver 10% more doses to the US by the end of May than previously agreed,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a tweet Tuesday.
Weekly allocations of vaccine that the federal government makes available to states and jurisdictions to order from are the second step in the supply process, following deliveries that manufacturers such as Pfizer make to the federal government.
On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while it undergoes review following six reported cases of rare, severe blood clots.
Federal allocations of the J&J vaccine have not been published for the week of April 19. The CDC told vaccinators by email on Tuesday that unfilled orders for the J&J vaccine would not be filled and no new orders would be accepted.
Earlier weekly allocations of the J&J vaccine have been irregular, most recently dropping from about 5 million doses for the week of April 5 to 700,000 doses for the week of April 12.
These fluctuations in the J&J vaccine supply have led to some inconsistency in total vaccine allocations from the federal government in recent weeks, though total vaccine allocations for the week of April 19 are expected to be relatively steady compared to the week of April 12.
3 hr 5 min ago
Go There: CDC vaccine advisers will meet today about J&J's vaccine. What questions do you have?
CDC vaccine advisers are meeting today to review "rare and severe" blood clot cases among a small number of people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Officials say there were six cases among more than 6.8 million Americans who received the vaccine. The FDA and CDC have recommended pausing use of the vaccine while it is being reviewed.
What questions do you have? Submit them in the form below.