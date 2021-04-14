SOON: CDC advisers will meet to discuss safety of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s known about the safety of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine after federal regulators recommended a pause.

The vaccine, made by J&J’s Janssen vaccine arm, has been associated with six cases of a rare type of blood clot among about 7 million doses given out in the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration and CDC are looking to see if the vaccine may actually cause the blood clots, and also to brief doctors on how to diagnose and treat them. The blood clot that has been detected cannot be safely treated with blood thinners, as most common blood clots are.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and after a discussion, committee members are expected to vote on potential updates to recommendations for use of the vaccine at 3:30 p.m. ET.

CDC staff and a representative of Janssen will speak during the meeting.