MLB player tests positive for Covid-19 after refusing vaccine

Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons has tested positive for Covid-19 after refusing to be vaccinated against the virus.
In late March, Simmons said in a tweet, he would not be getting or advocating for the vaccine due to "personal reasons and past experience."
Simmons is currently experiencing "very mild symptoms" and is resting comfortably at home, according to the Twins' president of baseball operations Derek Falvey.
"We want to continue to educate people in the environment. This is real. This is something that can enter. We know that," Falvey said on Wednesday. “Sometimes no one really knows exactly how it can come at different times. We know that from looking not just across our sport, but across all sports and across the country and the world. Our view of that is constantly reminding people of why we think it's a good idea to get vaccinated. Our docs have recommended that, and so we continue to provide them as resources to players, to learn as much as they can about this."
Simmons was notified of the positive test after Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox and was placed on the Covid-19 protocol list before Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
Falvey added, "We're not out of the woods by any means on that front. Now is the time to be as vigilant as possible."