Link between vaccines and blood clots not yet clear, CDC vaccine advisers hear

It’s not yet clear whether blood clots seen after people got the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are the same, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert said Wednesday.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was holding an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to update its recommendations for use of the vaccine, made by J&J’s Janssen.

The CDC and US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in giving the Janssen vaccine after six cases of rare blood clots were seen in people recently given the vaccine in the US.

Similar blood clots were seen in Europe and the UK after people got AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is not authorized in the US. Both vaccines use common cold viruses called adenoviruses to carry genetic material from the coronavirus into the body and elicit immunity.

“The extent to which the cases seen after each of these adenoviral vector vaccines represent exactly the same syndrome is not entirely clear at this time,” the CDC’s Dr. Beth Bell told the meeting.