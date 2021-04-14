World
By Jessie Yeung and Kara Fox, CNN

Updated 3:17 p.m. ET, April 14, 2021
52 min ago

Link between vaccines and blood clots not yet clear, CDC vaccine advisers hear

From CNN's Maggie Fox

It’s not yet clear whether blood clots seen after people got the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are the same, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert said Wednesday. 

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was holding an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to update its recommendations for use of the vaccine, made by J&J’s Janssen.

The CDC and US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in giving the Janssen vaccine after six cases of rare blood clots were seen in people recently given the vaccine in the US.

Similar blood clots were seen in Europe and the UK after people got AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is not authorized in the US. Both vaccines use common cold viruses called adenoviruses to carry genetic material from the coronavirus into the body and elicit immunity.

“The extent to which the cases seen after each of these adenoviral vector vaccines represent exactly the same syndrome is not entirely clear at this time,” the CDC’s Dr. Beth Bell told the meeting.

1 hr 14 min ago

Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should continue to be used where available, WHO official says

From CNN's Radina Gigova

A person fills a syringe with AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine in Mumbai, India, on March 17.
A person fills a syringe with AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine in Mumbai, India, on March 17. Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images

Countries should continue using the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, as well as all vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization, even as regulatory agencies are reviewing the latest information about adverse events, Dr. Carissa Etienne, WHO's regional director for the Americas, said during a virtual media conference on Wednesday. 

"In the meantime, it is important to continue to administer AstraZeneca vaccines where they are available. Almost 200 million people around the world have received AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, and the reports of adverse effects are very rare," said Etienne, the director of the Pan American Health Organization.

Reports of blood clots among individuals "revealed by strong vaccine surveillance systems are now being reviewed by regulatory agencies," Etienne said. "We expect additional recommendations soon." 

The four vaccines authorized by WHO – the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two versions of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, including one made by the Serum Institute of India – "are already helping to prevent severe disease and deaths in places where they are in use," said Etienne. 

"These vaccines can save your lives and the lives of your friends and family," she said. "Covid is actively spreading throughout our regions. Remember, none of us are safe until we are all safe." 

1 hr 27 min ago

Turkey hits record daily high in Covid-19 deaths as cases continue to soar

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz

Turkey reported at least 279 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours — the highest fatalities in a day since the start of the pandemic – as the number of daily cases hit an all-time record of 62,797, according to the Turkish health ministry. 

Turkey entered a partial lockdown announced by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. The new measures include an extended nighttime curfew, restrictions on intercity travel, limited work hours for government employees and work from home incentives for the private sector. 

Turkey’s intensive care unit capacity is at 68.8%, according to the health ministry. The Turkish Doctors Association (TTB) has warned that there is a strain on hospitals and have called for stricter measures.  

1 hr 26 min ago

NOW: CDC vaccine advisers start meeting to discuss Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has started its meeting to discuss the safety of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine has been linked to six cases of a rare but dangerous blood clot, out of nearly seven million doses given.

ACIP, an independent panel that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccine safety and administration issues, will discuss potential changes to recommendations for use of the vaccine.

The meeting will run from about 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. ET, with a vote scheduled after 3.30 p.m. ET.

2 hr 6 min ago

SOON: CDC advisers will meet to discuss safety of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s known about the safety of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine after federal regulators recommended a pause.

The vaccine, made by J&J’s Janssen vaccine arm, has been associated with six cases of a rare type of blood clot among about 7 million doses given out in the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration and CDC are looking to see if the vaccine may actually cause the blood clots, and also to brief doctors on how to diagnose and treat them. The blood clot that has been detected cannot be safely treated with blood thinners, as most common blood clots are.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and after a discussion, committee members are expected to vote on potential updates to recommendations for use of the vaccine at 3:30 p.m. ET.

CDC staff and a representative of Janssen will speak during the meeting.

3 hr 10 min ago

Sweden pauses Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine pending investigation

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad and Chloe Adams

Sweden will pause the distribution of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine pending a safety investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Public Health Agency of Sweden announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are now awaiting the EMA's investigation and also information from the USA, before we can take a position on the recommendations in Sweden for the Janssen vaccine. Until then, the recommendation is to not use the vaccine doses,” said state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, referring to the vaccine by the name of J&J’s vaccines division.

According to the statement, Sweden had received 31,000 doses of the vaccine so far, although none had been distributed yet.

In a media release on Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency said it “remains of the view that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.” 

The agency, which is in charge of verifying the safety of vaccines for the European Union, also said they are still assessing the “very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low platelets” with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the “EMA is expediting this evaluation and currently expects to issue a recommendation next week.”

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

3 hr 12 min ago

Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause means systems in place are working, CDC director says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The recommended pause on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United States after reports of blood clots means the vaccine safety system is working, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. 

“I want to share with you my confidence in the system that we have in place. Jointly, CDC and FDA were able to identify these rare events, and act quickly to alert health care providers and the public,” Walensky said in a White House Covid-19 Task Force briefing on Wednesday.

“This demonstrates that the safety systems we have in place are working," she added.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the identification of an issue and the response that followed should reassure people who might be hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

“It should reinforce in those individual how we take safety so seriously,” Fauci said during the briefing. “So as opposed to looking at this as a negative safety issue, it could be looked at as a positive issue, where they know that when we let a vaccine be available, and give it a go-ahead to be put into the arms of the American people, we do it with a considerable degree of confidence as to its safety.”

CDC director discusses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause: 

3 hr 23 min ago

Michigan cities account for 9 of the 10 worst Covid-19 outbreaks in US metro areas, data shows

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

Cities in Michigan account for nine of the 10 worst Covid-19 outbreaks in metropolitan areas, according to the latest COVID-19 Community Profile Report published by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Covid-19 Team. 

Over the past seven days, the Detroit metro area has reported 581 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents – more than 25,000 total cases – the report shows, with some metro areas in Michigan reporting even higher per capita rates. That’s about four times higher than the national rate of 142 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to the federal data. 

Along with Detroit, eight other cities in Michigan are among the those with the 10 highest case rates per capita over the past week. 

The 10 worst Covid-19 outbreaks based on new cases per capita over the past week are: 

  1. Jackson, Michigan
  2. Bay City, Michigan
  3. Flint, Michigan
  4. Detroit, Michigan
  5. Monroe, Michigan
  6. Midland, Michigan
  7. Peoria, Illinois
  8. Lansing, Michigan
  9. Saginaw, Michigan
  10. Grand Rapids, Michigan

The daily COVID-19 Community Profile Report includes key statistics for the states, counties and core-based statistical areas, which are metropolitan or micropolitan areas defined by the US Census Bureau. 

Michigan cities account for nine out of 10 highest per capita rates of new Covid-19 cases specifically in metropolitan areas. However, some smaller micropolitan areas in northwest Texas – each with a population of less than 25,000 people – have higher per capita rates of new Covid-19 cases, including Borger, Levelland and Pampa, Texas. 

The latest publicly available report was published Wednesday. 

3 hr 24 min ago

White House highlights efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy in wake of J&J pause

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, front, speaks at a briefing on April 14.
White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, front, speaks at a briefing on April 14. White House

The White House sought to highlight efforts aimed at combating the challenge of vaccine hesitancy Wednesday, something that officials have privately told CNN is a mounting concern after a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“Building vaccine confidence and increasing access to vaccination is central to our efforts,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said at Wednesday’s Covid briefing.

Citing a $3 billion investment to help states and vaccines build vaccine confidence, particularly in high-risk communities, Zients said the administration is taking steps toward getting “fact-based messaging and resources into the hands of trusted, local messengers.”

Officials have previously expressed the importance of combating vaccine hesitancy through local doctors and faith leaders, who could be more effective messengers for uncertain Americans than political figures or celebrities.

Zients also noted the administration’s commitment to making data on the state of the pandemic publicly available, suggesting that the J&J announcement should instill confidence rather than inject fear.

“Yesterday's action should give the American people confidence in the FDA and CDC, the thoroughness of the review process, and their commitment to transparency and protection of public health. We believe that by empowering Americans with data and facts, we will strengthen the public's trust in government, and increase their confidence in the vaccine,” Zients said.

Watch: