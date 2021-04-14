J&J official says an unusual blood clot event was reported in vaccine trial

At least one vaccine trial volunteer also developed unusual blood clots after getting Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, a top official for the company said Wednesday.

Dr. Aran Maree, chief medical officer for J&J’s vaccine arm Janssen, said blood clots were seen in two patients in Phase 3 vaccine trials – one who got vaccine and one who was given a placebo shot.

Maree also detailed a seventh possible case to an emergency meeting of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

There was one case of the concerning type of blood clot, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), in September, during the Phase 3 trial of the single-dose vaccine, Maree said. It involved a 25-year-old white man who has recovered. Plus, a 59-year-old woman developed a series of blood clots known as deep vein thromboses or DVTs.

The company is looking for more possible cases, Maree said.

"There is also an ongoing study, a large open label study, in South African health care professionals. This has enrolled currently, 272,438 participants," Maree said. "We have had no reports of CVST. We have had one case of pulmonary embolism."

A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot in the lung.