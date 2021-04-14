The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
Updated 2:55 a.m. ET, April 14, 2021
1 hr 51 min ago
The pandemic isn't over -- global cases have climbed for 7 weeks straight, WHO says
From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas
Global Covid-19 cases have climbed for seven consecutive weeks, according to a World Health Organization report citing data received on April 11.
WHO reported more than 4.5 million new cases and 76,000 deaths in the week ending on April 11. That’s a 7% increase in coronavirus deaths from the previous week, marking the fourth consecutive week of increasing deaths.
The highest numbers of new cases were reported in India, the US, Brazil, Turkey and France.
The numbers of countries reporting virus variants of concern is also increasing, WHO noted.
The B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK has now been found in 132 countries, the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa has now been found in 82 countries and the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil has now been found in 52 countries, according to the report.
27 min ago
India reports highest single-day cases, as millions gather and new restrictions clamp down
From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi
India reported 184,372 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest single-day figure since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.
That's one of the world's highest single-day case counts this week. To put that in perspective, the United States reported more than 77,000 cases on Tuesday and Brazil reported more than 82,000 -- both far below India's count, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The ministry also reported 1,027 additional related deaths, marking the first time India has reported more than 1,000 new daily deaths since October.
The new figures bring the country's totals to 13,873,825 cases and 172,085 related deaths.
Massive pilgrimage: Cases are on the rise in the city of Haridwar, in Uttarakhand state, where the month-long Kumbh Mela religious festival is taking place. Millions of Hindus from across the country have traveled to Haridwar to bathe in the Ganges River and attend prayers together.
Monday marked the first "auspicious" day of the festival, and up to 2.4 million people took a dip in the Ganges, police officials told CNN. The second bathing day kicked off on Wednesday, and the final one will take place on April 27.
Haridwar has seen more than 1,000 new cases in the past two days alone, according to figures released by the state health department. To put that in context, the city reported just 70 new cases on March 31, the day before the festival began.
New restrictions: Tough restrictions will go into effect Wednesday evening in the hard-hit Maharashtra state, lasting until May 1.
Public gatherings will be capped at four people. People are urged to work from home and follow a voluntary curfew. Only essential travel and services will be allowed across the state. Shopping centers, malls, film shoots and beaches will be closed, while hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to provide delivery and takeaway services.
38 min ago
US health officials recommended pausing the J&J vaccine. Here's what we know so far
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine following reports of several cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.
If you're just reading in now, here's what you need to know about the vaccine, the rare clots and what happens next:
Six cases after about 7 million doses: The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the US. Of the six cases — all of whom were in women between the ages of 18 and 48 — one person died and another is in critical condition.
When the clots happened: With the six cases, symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, officials said today. The vaccine was authorized for emergency use on Feb. 27 and shots started going into arms a few days after, in early March.
How vaccine sites are reacting: Several states and cities — including Washington, DC, New York City and New Jersey — announced they would pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CVS and Walgreens also announced they would immediately pause use of the vaccine.
What happens next? It's not clear how long the pause could last, but Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the FDA, said she expects the pause to be “a matter of days.” The CDC will hold an emergency meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices tomorrow to review the blood clot cases.
What if I've already gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? For people who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot, those who have developed severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, according to a statement from the FDA and CDC. And remember: These adverse events "appear to be extremely rare," the statement said.