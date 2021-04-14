NOW: CDC vaccine advisers start meeting to discuss Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has started its meeting to discuss the safety of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine has been linked to six cases of a rare but dangerous blood clot, out of nearly seven million doses given.

ACIP, an independent panel that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccine safety and administration issues, will discuss potential changes to recommendations for use of the vaccine.

The meeting will run from about 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. ET, with a vote scheduled after 3.30 p.m. ET.