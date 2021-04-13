CDC vaccine advisers will meet about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine tomorrow

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a partial lockdown for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as Turkey continues to post record numbers of coronavirus cases and increasing daily deaths.

Turkey reported 273 deaths and 59,187 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours— hitting a record high in daily cases, according to Turkish health ministry.

Under the partial lockdown, pre-school and students in grades 8 to 12 will continue in-person education but all other grades will be required to do distance learning, according to the Turkish president.

Cafes, tea houses, and gyms will be closed with restaurants only offering delivery services. Wedding, engagement parties and all other indoor activities are prohibited until the end of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew has been extended by two hours and will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, but the weekend curfew, will continue as is.

Government workers will be put on limited work hours. Those who are pregnant, have pre-existing health conditions and women who have kids under the age of 10, are exempt from work, Erdogan said. The private sector will be encouraged to adopt more "work from home."

If these tightened measures do not bring down the spread of the virus, stricter measures will be implemented, he added.

Erdogan also said intercity travel will be restricted but did not provide specifics. A detailed list of new measures which will go into effect on Wednesday will be provided by the interior ministry, Erdogan said.