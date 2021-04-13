World
Coronavirus pandemic

Chauvin trial: Day 12

Daunte Wright shooting

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Samantha Tapfumaneyi, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 5:34 p.m. ET, April 13, 2021
59 Posts
1 hr 47 min ago

CDC vaccine advisers will meet about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine tomorrow

From CNN's Ashley Ahn

A dose is drawn from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6 in Thornton, Colorado.
A dose is drawn from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6 in Thornton, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold an emergency meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. ET Wednesday to review “rare and severe” blood clot cases among people who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. 

The meeting will be virtual with no in-person attendance.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration have recommended that the United States pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the review is complete. 

The FDA will also review the ACIP’s analysis as it investigates the cases, according to a joint statement on Tuesday from Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."
2 hr 20 min ago

Turkey announces partial lockdown as daily Covid-19 cases hit record high

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a partial lockdown for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as Turkey continues to post record numbers of coronavirus cases and increasing daily deaths.

Turkey reported 273 deaths and 59,187 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours— hitting a record high in daily cases, according to Turkish health ministry. 

Under the partial lockdown, pre-school and students in grades 8 to 12 will continue in-person education but all other grades will be required to do distance learning, according to the Turkish president. 

Cafes, tea houses, and gyms will be closed with restaurants only offering delivery services. Wedding, engagement parties and all other indoor activities are prohibited until the end of Ramadan. 

The weekday curfew has been extended by two hours and will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, but the weekend curfew, will continue as is. 

Government workers will be put on limited work hours. Those who are pregnant, have pre-existing health conditions and women who have kids under the age of 10, are exempt from work, Erdogan said. The private sector will be encouraged to adopt more "work from home."

If these tightened measures do not bring down the spread of the virus, stricter measures will be implemented, he added. 

Erdogan also said intercity travel will be restricted but did not provide specifics. A detailed list of new measures which will go into effect on Wednesday will be provided by the interior ministry, Erdogan said. 

2 hr 9 min ago

Biden reacts to J&J vaccine pause and says there is enough vaccine for every American

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Joe Biden speaks before a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 13 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden speaks before a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 13 in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden said Tuesday that there is enough vaccine that is "basically 100% unquestionable for every single solitary American” when asked about the recommended pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

When asked what his message is to the American people, Biden said, “I told y’all I made sure we have 600 million doses of the mRNA — not of either Johnson & Johnson and or AstraZeneca. So, there is enough vaccine that is basically 100% unquestionable for every single solitary American.”

Biden did not further comment or answer questions on the recommendation or on Americans who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

2 hr 17 min ago

South Africa suspends rollout of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s David McKenzie in Johannesburg

A healthcare worker takes out the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine from a temperature controlled fridge at the Klerksdorp Hospital in South Africa on February 18.
A healthcare worker takes out the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine from a temperature controlled fridge at the Klerksdorp Hospital in South Africa on February 18. Phil Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening announced the suspension of South Africa’s rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, stressing that South African scientists believe it will only be a temporary suspension.

Mkhize said the decision was made after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the United States pause its rollout of the single dose vaccine because of six reported cases of a rare and severe form of blood clot among more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine administered in the US.

The minister said that they had not received any reports of blood clots in the more than 250,000 health care workers already vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as part of a large-scale trial in South Africa. Full rollout of the vaccine is yet to commence.

“We hope that the deliberations will only take a few days. Given the preliminary research on hand, our scientists are confident that the FDA decision is only on a precautionary basis and we expect that this will not result in a complete withdrawal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Mkhize. 

South Africa has banked heavily on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was shown to be less effective against mild and moderate cases of a strain of the virus discovered in South Africa.

At least 30 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been secured, the minister said, adding that the country has also secured 30 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this fiscal year.

2 hr 27 min ago

Pregnant and postpartum women encouraged to receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in wake of J&J pause

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29 in San Antonio, Texas.
A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29 in San Antonio, Texas. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) announced on Tuesday that pregnant and postpartum women who wish to get vaccinated against Covid-19 are encouraged to receive either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines rather than the Johnson & Johnson.

The announcement follows the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's and the US Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns out of an "abundance of caution."

"At this time, there is no clear phenotype of women who are more or less likely to experience this rare complication. However, until there is a better understanding of the frequency and impact of this finding, it will be important to encourage pregnant and postpartum women who wish to be vaccinated to receive the mRNA vaccines: Pfizer or Moderna," ACOG's statement said in part.

"Individuals who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last 21 days who experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath should seek immediate evaluation," the statement said.

"They should be certain to communicate that they have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to prompt appropriate evaluation. Given the elevated risk for thrombosis experienced by women during pregnancy or the postpartum period and while using birth control pills, evaluation of acute thrombosis is commonly performed in our specialty," the statement continued.

2 hr 31 min ago

Nearly 23% of US population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CDC data shows

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

A shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered at Delaware County's drive through clinic at Delaware County Community College in Marple, Pennsylvania, on April 10.  
A shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered at Delaware County's drive through clinic at Delaware County Community College in Marple, Pennsylvania, on April 10. Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times/Getty Images

More than 192 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 192,282,781 total doses have been administered – about 78% of the 245,364,805 doses delivered.

That’s about 2.6 million more doses reported administered since yesterday, for a record-high seven-day average of nearly 3.4 million doses per day. The seven-day average has been topped 3 million doses for about a week.

Nearly 37% of the US population – about 122 million people – have received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 23% – more than 75 million people – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported. 

3 hr 31 min ago

Lockdown measures in the Netherlands to remain in place for another 2 weeks

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad and Mick Krever

Dutch outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 measures in the Netherlands, in The Hague, on April 13.
Dutch outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 measures in the Netherlands, in The Hague, on April 13. Bart Maat/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Most lockdown measures currently in place to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the Netherlands must remain in place until at least April 28, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

“The first step in the opening plan will be taken on April 28 at the earliest. Until then, the current coronavirus measures will continue to apply,” the government said in a statement.

The opening plan will consist of authorizing terraces and shops to open under certain conditions, the lifting of curfews and authorizing two guests per household instead of one.

“This is possible at the earliest on April 28 and only if the number of hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 is clearly decreasing,” the statement adds.

It also says that the government will make an announcement on April 20 whether the opening plan can proceed on April 28.

Under current restrictions, the country is under an evening curfew and there is a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

3 hr 40 min ago

No US governors pushed back on pausing J&J vaccinations during weekly Covid-19 call, official says

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

A dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is seen on a table at the Northwell Health pop-up coronavirus vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in Staten Island on April 8 in New York City.
A dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is seen on a table at the Northwell Health pop-up coronavirus vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in Staten Island on April 8 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

No governors pushed back on putting a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations during the White House’s weekly call with governors on the pandemic, an official familiar with the call said.

The call followed an earlier decision by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Food and Drug Administration recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

The new announcement from the FDA and CDC means all federal health channels — mass vaccination sites, community health centers and the like — that were previously administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will immediately stop for the time being, according to a federal health official. 

The agencies are recommending that states do the same, but it will be up to the individual states to make that decision because they are given a separate allocation of doses. 

The pause happened because this type of blood clot is not listed on the list of potential adverse side effects that were part of the emergency use authorization for J&J.

While officials are stressing it is rare, they want health care providers to have time to understand what potential side effects are and how to best treat them. 

3 hr 45 min ago

J&J European Union vaccine rollout "paused by the company," health commissioner says

From CNN’s Pierre Bairin in Paris

The rollout of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in Europe “has been paused by the company,” Stella Kyriakides, the European Union's health commissioner, tweeted Tuesday, shortly after US health authorities recommended halting distribution of the vaccine in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson made a similar announcement earlier in the day. Kyriakides said the European Medicines Agency was monitoring developments with the vaccine and was in contact with the US Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine has not yet been administered in the EU, health spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker said separately.

“EMA is looking into this issue. Currently it is not clear that there is a link between the vaccine and the clotting. EMA continues to investigate the issue and see which actions to advise,” he said in a statement.

“It should be noted that as regards this vaccine, there is no data yet from the EU, as deliveries only began yesterday, and the vaccine has not yet been administered in the EU. The EMA therefore will have to rely on other regulators, from countries where the vaccine has been administered, such as the FDA, before deciding on next steps," the statement continued.

