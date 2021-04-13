"Don’t freak out" over Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, infectious diseases professor says

Dr. Carlos del Rio said it’s the “right move” for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food & Drug Administration to recommend that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

“It's rare. But I want to congratulate the CDC and the FDA for very quickly jumping on it, halting the vaccinations until we know more and really trying to understand what's going on. I think vaccine safety has always been a priority. And I think this is exactly the right move until we understand what's going on and what's the way forward,” del Rio, the executive associate dean of Emory School of Medicine & Grady Health System, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. All six cases of the blood clot occurred among women ages of 18 and 48.

“So what it means to people at this point in time is I think you're likely going to be OK. … Don't freak out. I would be going on with my life, but I would be very attuned to my body. If I develop shortness of breath, if I develop leg pain, if I develop a headache, and I’m within two to three weeks of having had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I would immediately notify my healthcare provider,” said del Rio, a distinguished professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory.

“I would still recommend people get vaccinated. I would not say do not get vaccinated just because this very rare side effect,” he added.

