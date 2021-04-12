Northwell Health medical staff members prepare doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the Northwell Health pop-up coronavirus vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in Staten Island on April 8 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City has administered five million vaccine doses, which the mayor said “keeps us well on target for our overall goal, five million fully vaccinated New Yorkers in June.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said over a half a million vaccinations were administered just last week, a record for the city, with a record breaking 104,000 administered on April 8 alone.

Approximately 5,106,027 doses have been administered since the beginning of the city’s effort, which is more than the entire population of the state of Alabama.

The city is kicking off a vaccination site in Times Square, the heart of Broadway, to assist the cultural community. De Blasio said the film and television community are “coming back strong,” adding, “We're going to welcome them to join the vaccination center in Times Square.” The city is working with the unions within the industry, he said.

Several more grassroots vaccination sites at senior centers, houses of worship, public housing and elsewhere come online this week in all five boroughs.