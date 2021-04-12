The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Jessie Yeung, Zamira Rahim and Samantha Tapfumaneyi, CNN
Updated 10:47 AM ET, Mon April 12, 2021
3 min ago
New York City has administered over 5 million vaccine doses, mayor says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York City has administered five million vaccine doses, which the mayor said “keeps us well on target for our overall goal, five million fully vaccinated New Yorkers in June.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio said over a half a million vaccinations were administered just last week, a record for the city, with a record breaking 104,000 administered on April 8 alone.
Approximately 5,106,027 doses have been administered since the beginning of the city’s effort, which is more than the entire population of the state of Alabama.
The city is kicking off a vaccination site in Times Square, the heart of Broadway, to assist the cultural community. De Blasio said the film and television community are “coming back strong,” adding, “We're going to welcome them to join the vaccination center in Times Square.” The city is working with the unions within the industry, he said.
Several more grassroots vaccination sites at senior centers, houses of worship, public housing and elsewhere come online this week in all five boroughs.
19 min ago
Facebook will show vaccine eligibility notifications to US users by state
From CNN’s Brian Fung
Facebook users will now receive notifications at the top of their news feeds advising them of their vaccine eligibility in states that have opened vaccination appointments to all adults, the company said in a blog post Monday.
The move is modeled after Facebook's approach to voting information and is live now in states such as Alaska, Mississippi, Texas and Utah.
Other state-specific notifications targeted to local users will begin rolling out as health officials expand eligibility to include the wider public, Facebook said.
"When a state says the general public is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, we’ll show a notification to people in that state that connects them with their state health department or our Vaccine Finder," the company said.
In a sign of Facebook's immense potential influence over consumer behavior, the platform said West Virginia's health department reported significant increases in vaccine registrations following Facebook's decision to run state-based notifications there.
The company has been showing this type of in-feed vaccine notification to users 65 and older since February.
50 min ago
Governor: Kentucky will lift some Covid-19 restrictions when 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he will lift Covid-19 capacity restrictions when 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.
Speaking at a news conference Monday morning at the opening of the state’s largest vaccination site in Lexington, Beshear announced “when we have vaccinated 2.5 million Kentuckians, we will remove capacity restrictions for nearly all venues, events, and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.”
Beshear explained that this would remove the physical distance and curfew restrictions that are currently in place. Mask wearing will also remain in place.
“If you're a restaurant, a bar, a store, a public pool, a country club, a grocery, a funeral home, a wedding venue, a concert hall, a museum, if you put on festivals, if you are a distillery, this is what you've been waiting for - a clear number and a clear goal to hit,” the governor said.
Beshear said that 1.55 million residents in his state have already received their first shot, so the timing could be within the next month.
“When will we hit this goal? It can be in as little as three and a half weeks. Realistically, it's probably going to be somewhere between four and six weeks,” he said. “But it is all up to us, every single individuals choices can get us closer to that normalcy we've been looking for.”
32 min ago
Go There: Millions gather for Hindu festival despite surging Covid-19 cases in India
The country reported at least 168,912 new cases Monday, its highest single-day figure for the sixth consecutive day, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian ministry of health. CNN's Vedika Sud will have the latest from New Delhi.
What questions do you have? Submit them in the form below.
56 min ago
50% of US adults expected to have at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by end of this week
From CNN's Deidre McPhillips
If Covid-19 vaccinations continue at the current pace, the United States will likely hit a milestone this week: vaccinating half of adults with at least one dose of vaccine.
Over the past week, more than 3.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered each day on average, according to data reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those doses could be first doses, second doses or single doses.
The latest data from the CDC shows that nearly 46% of adults in the US have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.
But an average of more than 1.8 million people have been added to the total number of people with at least one dose of vaccine each day.
That adds about 1% to the share of the US adult population with at least one shot each day, putting the US on track to reach 50% within days.
Also, about 1.6 million people have been added to the total number of people fully vaccinated each week. At that pace, more than 30% of adults in the US will be fully vaccinated by the end of this week.
1 hr 51 min ago
California is struggling with vaccine equity as it prepares to expand eligibility to all adults
From CNN's Nicquel Terry Ellis and Priya Krishnakumar
Dr. Jerry Abraham is determined to ensure California's most vulnerable communities have access to the Covid-19 vaccine.
Abraham has spent the last several months calling state officials to demand vaccine doses for Black and brown people in hard hit South Los Angeles, developing vaccine sites that welcomed walk-in patients, hosting mass vaccination events featuring entertainers and deploying mobile vaccination fleets to neighborhoods where residents don't have transportation.
Abraham, director of vaccines at Kedren Community Health Center, said he is now vaccinating 5,000 people a day and filling a void in a community that might otherwise be neglected.
"We broke down every barrier that stood between people and their vaccines," Abraham told CNN. "No appointment, that's OK. No internet or email, phone or transportation, can't walk, talk or see, can't speak English, undocumented, homeless -- none of those things were barriers."
California remains one of the states with the worst disparities in vaccinating its Latino population despite efforts like Abraham's and a statewide mandate that allocates 40% of vaccine doses to underserved communities.
According to state data, 20% of vaccine doses have been administered to Latinos, who make up 39% of the population and 56% of cases.
And 3% of vaccines have been administered to Black people in California, who make up 6% of the population and 4% of the cases. White people, meanwhile, have received 29% of vaccines and make up 20% of cases and 37% of the population.
Health advocates say misinformation about the vaccine and lack of access have been key reasons for the racial inequities in California.
Now they are urging the state and its partners to boost vaccination efforts in communities of color to prevent the disparity from growing when all California adults become eligible for the shot on April 15. Some fear that residents with reliable internet, transportation and the ability to take off work will continue to outpace poor Black and Latino communities that have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19.
California officials were blasted earlier this year when when a vaccine program meant for seniors living in Black and Latino communities was misused by outsiders who obtained the special group codes needed to schedule appointments.
Gov. Gavin Newsom responded saying the group codes were being abused and that the program would switch to individual codes. About a week later, Newsom's administration announced it was setting aside 40% of vaccine doses for hard-hit communities.
England re-opens as Germany struggles to contain cases
From CNN's Anna Stewart and Fred Pleitgen
Non-essential shops opened their doors in England Monday, as the government continued to ease the country out of lockdown.
England's gyms, zoos and hairdressers also reopened, while restaurants and pubs will welcome customers outdoors.
Lengthy lines formed outside shops on London’s Oxford Street ahead of the reopening on Monday morning, which forms part of the second step of the UK's plan to exit lockdown by the summer.
But not everyone will be back to enjoy the easing. Some businesses are permanently shut and only 40% of venues have outdoor space.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the easing as “major step forward” for England’s “roadmap to freedom."
Across the continent in Germany, the situation is dramatically different.
Germany's ICUs are at near peak capacity, according to Christian Karagiannidis, the director of the German intensive care association.
Karagiannidis warned over the weekend that even with a hard lockdown, case numbers in the country will rise for the next 10-14 days, adding that healthcare workers are “breaking down.”
He called for immediate action to deal with the rise in infection.
Germany has recorded more than three million total cases of Covid-19 during the pandemic and 78,500 deaths.
Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier said that the newer UK variant is making it more difficult for the country to control the virus' spread.
Last week the country's health minister Jens Spahn said Germany plans to open talks with Russia about acquiring doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, if the shot is approved by EU regulators.
2 hr 46 min ago
Diabetes drug did not help hospitalized Covid-19 patients, AstraZeneca says
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
A Phase 3 trial of the diabetes drug Farxiga, also known as dapagliflozin, showed it did not help hospitalized Covid-19 patients, AstraZeneca said in a news release Monday.
The trial did not show statistical significance in preventing organ dysfunction and death in hospitalized coronavirus patients who had other risk factors for severe Covid-19.
These risk factors included hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and heart failure or chronic kidney disease.
The trial was the first to look at a sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor, or SGLT2, in hospitalized Covid-19 patients who have risk factors for developing serious complications.
The US Food and Drink Administration (FDA) describes SGLT2 inhibitors as “a class of prescription medicines that are FDA-approved for use with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.”
“DARE-19 provided important data on the potential benefits and risks of using SGLT2 inhibitors to treat hospitalized patients with Covid-19," said Dr. Mikhail Kosiborod, a cardiologist at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute and principal investigator of DARE-19, in the release. "While the trial did not achieve statistical significance, the findings are very interesting and valuable, and will inform future clinical science."
The full DARE-19 trial results will be presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions in May, AstraZeneca said.
3 hr 32 min ago
India's daily cases surge as millions gather for religious pilgrimage
From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Esha Mitra
Hindu devotees packed the streets of Haridwar, in northern India, on Monday for the largest religious pilgrimage on Earth, in scenes that defied social distancing rules just as Covid-19 infections soared in the country.
As many as five million visitors were expected to descend on the city Monday -- an auspicious day in the ongoing Kumbh Mela religious festival, which was delayed this year due to the pandemic.
At the festival, devotees wash away their sins in the river's sacred waters, which are believed to turn into "amrita" -- the nectar of immortality -- on auspicious days like Monday.
At least 650,000 people had already taken a dip in the river by early Monday, according to police Insp. Gen. Sanjay Gunjyal.
Throughout the day, there will be an estimated 11,000 to 18,000 people in the water at any time, spread across the 15 main riverbanks, said Mukesh Thakur, a senior police official.
The massive crowds are causing concern as India struggles to containa worrying second wave, with cases rising dramatically every day.