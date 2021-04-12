UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday is a “major step forward” for England’s “roadmap to freedom” as further coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
As part of "Step 2" in the country’s exit out of lockdown, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and zoos can reopen -- with Covid-secure measures in place.
Outdoor areas of pubs and restaurants can also reopen from Monday, more than three months after they were forced to close shop.
“I’m sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it’s a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed,” Johnson said in a statement.
“I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air' to suppress Covid as we push on with our vaccination programme."
The UK has so far administered more than 39 million doses of vaccines, with almost 7 million people fully vaccinated. That's 10.51% of the population, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.