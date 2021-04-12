Fauci says he would not hesitate to eat outdoors or go to a baseball game 

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during an interview on April 12. CNN

Though risk assessment will vary person-to-person, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday he “would not hesitate” to eat outdoors or go to a baseball game in current Covid-19 conditions.

“At an outdoor restaurant right now, where we are, I would not hesitate to do that, but the fact is I just haven’t done it,” Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, adding that his “crazy obligations and jobs” make it hard to sit down at a restaurant.

Fauci added that attending baseball games is also something he’s personally comfortable with now.

“I would not hesitate to go to an outdoor baseball game. I will wear a mask because I’m out there in the community, my risk would be extremely low,” Fauci said. “I’m someone that is a bit risk averse, but I would not hesitate to sit in an open stand and watch the Nats play.”