50% of US adults expected to have at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by end of this week

People wait in line at a pop-up Coviid-19 vaccination site in Orlando, Florida, on April 9. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

If Covid-19 vaccinations continue at the current pace, the United States will likely hit a milestone this week: vaccinating half of adults with at least one dose of vaccine.

Over the past week, more than 3.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered each day on average, according to data reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those doses could be first doses, second doses or single doses.

The latest data from the CDC shows that nearly 46% of adults in the US have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

But an average of more than 1.8 million people have been added to the total number of people with at least one dose of vaccine each day.

That adds about 1% to the share of the US adult population with at least one shot each day, putting the US on track to reach 50% within days.

Also, about 1.6 million people have been added to the total number of people fully vaccinated each week. At that pace, more than 30% of adults in the US will be fully vaccinated by the end of this week.