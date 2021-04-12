11 US states have already vaccinated 50% of adults with at least one dose of vaccine, CDC data shows

A soldier prepares to vaccinate a man at an East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Vaccination Clinic in Boston on February 16. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Almost 190 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 189,692,045 total doses have been administered – about 80% of the 237,796,305 doses delivered.

That’s about 2.6 million more doses reported administered since yesterday, for a seven-day average of about 3.2 million doses per day.

More than 36% of the population – nearly 121 million people – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 22% of the population – about 74 million people – are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Among adults, 46.5% have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 28.6% are fully vaccinated.

The US is on track to reach half of the adult population with at least one dose by the end of the week, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.

Eleven states have already reached this threshold:

New Hampshire: 64% New Mexico: 57.6% Connecticut: 55.3% South Dakota: 54.2% Massachusetts: 54.1% New Jersey: 53.5% Maine: 52.6% Vermont: 51.7% Minnesota: 50.8% Wisconsin: 50.3% Rhode Island: 50%

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.