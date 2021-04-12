The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Jessie Yeung, Zamira Rahim and Samantha Tapfumaneyi, CNN
Updated 12:36 p.m. ET, April 12, 2021
25 Posts
Sort by
27 min ago
Global Covid-19 cases increase for the 7th consecutive week, WHO chief says
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
There have now been seven consecutive weeks of increasing Covid-19 cases and four weeks of increasing deaths globally, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said during a news briefing in Geneva Monday.
“In January and February the world saw six consecutive weeks of declining cases,” Tedros said. “We have now seen seven consecutive weeks of increasing cases and four weeks of increasing deaths. Last week was the fourth highest number of cases in a single week so far.”
Several countries in Asia and the Middle East have seen large case increases, he said.
Increases are occurring despite more than 780 million vaccine doses being administered globally, he said, adding that vaccines are a vital and powerful tool, but not the only one.
He emphasized that public health measures – mask wearing, physical distancing, ventilation, hand hygiene, surveillance, testing, tracing and isolation – work to stop infections and save lives.
“Confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures and their application are driving transmission and costing lives,” Tedros said. “It takes a consistent, coordinated and comprehensive approach.”
24 min ago
White House says pediatricians' offices will likely administer Covid-19 vaccines for children
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15 may be available as soon as early fall and will likely be administered through pediatricians' offices, according to the White House.
"As it relates to kids, there is a well-established route of vaccinations through the pediatrician's office," Andy Slavitt, the White House's senior adviser for Covid-19 response, said during a virtual White House briefing on Monday. "That's important both for teens and younger kids, because it's an important point of trust for parents and teens."
Clinical trial results of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine have shown it is well tolerated and its efficacy is 100% among children ages 12 to 15, the companies announced in late March.
On Friday, Pfizer requested an emergency use authorization amendment to expand use of its coronavirus vaccine in the US to people ages 12 to 15. Currently, the vaccine is authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration in people ages 16 and up.
"We would hope that children in high school will be able to be vaccinated by the time we get to the early fall season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during Monday's briefing.
52 min ago
"There has never been a better time than now" to get vaccinated, White House tells seniors
From CNN's Betsy Klein
In the days before all 50 states are set to expand vaccine eligibility to all American adults on April 19, the White House made a plea for seniors and others currently eligible to get vaccinated.
There has been “significant progress” vaccinating seniors, White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said at Monday’s briefing, pointing to the fact that 78% of Americans over 65 have had their first shot.
But, Slavitt said, “By this time next week, all adults across the country will be eligible for their vaccines. This mean that there has never been a better time than now for seniors and those eligible to get their shots,” calling on seniors to get an appointment “today.”
“If you have someone in your life, particularly a senior, who has not gotten a shot yet, reach out and see what help they need,” he added.
Slavitt said that 120 million Americans have now been vaccinated, including over 72 million fully vaccinated.
At least 46% of adults have had at least their first shot, with 28% of adults fully vaccinated, he said.
51 min ago
New York governor announces colleges and universities will get Covid-19 vaccine allocations
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state's colleges and universities will get direct allocations of Covid-19 vaccines to administer vaccinations directly to their student populations.
"Let's use the schools as the base for the vaccine — makes all the sense in the world. We have the staff at the school, we have the students at the school. Let's vaccinate them at the schools. State University of New York, the SUNY system, will take the lead in being a model for vaccinating students on colleges on campuses," Cuomo said at an event at Suffolk County Community College.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the goal is to vaccinate students by the end of the spring semester before they return to their families.
"Vaccinating college students statewide before they return to their hometown communities at the end of the semester is the next step in this thought process it is the best way for students to protect themselves, their families and their communities," Zucker said.
54 min ago
White House touts "record pace" of US vaccinations and outlines news steps to boost vaccinators
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The Biden administration outlined new steps to continue to increase vaccinations and vaccinators, including a new mass vaccination site as one of the steps toward getting more shots in arms.
“We’re excited to announce today a new federally-run mass vaccination site in Central Point, Oregon,” White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said at Monday’s Covid briefing.
He noted that President Biden had set a goal on March 29 of adding a dozen such new sites by April 19.
“We are on track to meet the President’s goal this week, ahead of schedule. And by next week, we will have opened a total of 36 mass vaccination sites with a combined capability of administering 124,000 shots per day,” Slavitt said.
The administration is also on track to reach its goal of expanding the number of pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program, Slavitt said, with nearly 40,000 up and running by next Monday.
Additionally, there are 8,500 federal personnel acting as vaccinators or supporting vaccinations, including 4,400 active duty troops. That will increase to 6,000 active duty troops in the coming week, Slavitt said.
Slavitt touted “record pace” of vaccinations, despite “uneven supply from Johnson & Johnson,” pointing to a Saturday record of 4.6 million shots administered.
58 min ago
Fauci says breakthrough Covid-19 infections happen because no vaccine is 100%
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Breakthrough coronavirus infections – which occur even though someone has been vaccinated – are inevitable because no vaccine is 100% effective, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"We see this with all vaccines, in clinical trials and in the real world. No vaccine is 100% efficacious or effective, which means that we will always see breakthrough infections, regardless of the efficacy of the vaccine," Fauci said during a virtual White House briefing on Monday.
"Influenza is the most common of this, which mutates rapidly," he added. But "even if a vaccine fails to protect against infection, it often protects against serious disease."
Fauci added that, so far, data suggest current Covid-19 vaccines offer some protection against coronavirus variants.
1 hr ago
US racial and ethnic minority groups hospitalized more for Covid-19, study shows
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
Racial and ethnic minority groups had higher rates of hospitalization for Covid-19 and sought emergency department care more when compared to White people, according to two new studies published Monday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Preventions Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
“Analysis of hospitalizations from a database including more than 3.7 million hospital discharges and approximately 300,000 hospitalized patients during March – December 2020 found that racial and ethnic minority groups experienced higher proportions of Covid-19 related hospitalization compared with White patients,” the first study said.
In every region, Hispanic patients represented the highest cumulative proportion of hospitalized patients with Covid-19.
Disparities in the proportion of hospitalized patients was largest early in the pandemic – from April to July – and became less pronounced as hospitalizations increased among White patients. Declining disparities are not necessarily reflective of reduced risk for minorities, but of increased risk for White patients, the authors said.
However, disparities remained at the end of the study period in all regions, particularly among Hispanics in the West.
The researchers say that these disparities are driven by a higher risk factor for exposure to the coronavirus and a higher risk of severe disease.
The second study found that some racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanic, American Indian or Alaska Native and Black people, received emergency department care for Covid-19 at “disproportionately higher rates” compared to White patients.
There were 282,220 Covid-19 emergency department visits from 13 states between October and December 2020 and racial/ethnic disparities were observed across age groups.
Hispanic patients and American Indian or Alaska Native patients were more likely to seek emergency department care for Covid-19 than White people overall, as well as for each age group examined. Black people age 74 and older were more likely to seek emergency department care than White people, but no differences were observed for those under 75.
The data used in the study came from 13 states, meaning that it may not be generalizable across the country. White people also represent a larger percentage of the population in the 13 states, compared with national population distribution.
The authors say that it is important to prioritize prevention resources, management of underlying health conditions, safe school and work conditions, flexible leave policies and enhanced access to and acceptability of Covid-19 testing and vaccination to reach these disproportionately affected groups.
1 hr 35 min ago
Go There: CNN is in India as millions gather for Hindu festival despite surging Covid-19 cases
The country reported at least 168,912 new cases Monday, its highest single-day figure for the sixth consecutive day, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian ministry of health. CNN's Vedika Sud reported on the latest from New Delhi and answered viewers' questions.
Watch:
1 hr 56 min ago
New York City has administered over 5 million vaccine doses, mayor says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York City has administered five million vaccine doses, which the mayor said “keeps us well on target for our overall goal, five million fully vaccinated New Yorkers in June.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio said over a half a million vaccinations were administered just last week, a record for the city, with a record breaking 104,000 administered on April 8 alone.
Approximately 5,106,027 doses have been administered since the beginning of the city’s effort, which is more than the entire population of the state of Alabama.
The city is kicking off a vaccination site in Times Square, the heart of Broadway, to assist the cultural community. De Blasio said the film and television community are “coming back strong,” adding, “We're going to welcome them to join the vaccination center in Times Square.” The city is working with the unions within the industry, he said.
Several more grassroots vaccination sites at senior centers, houses of worship, public housing and elsewhere come online this week in all five boroughs.