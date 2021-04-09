Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned against vaccine nationalism and called for support on “vaccine multilateralism” on Thursday in a summit held online between the leaders of the Developing Eight Group (D-8), according to state-run Antara news agency.
“D-8 must continue to promote equitable access to vaccines," Widodo said. “Vaccine affordability and availability is key to exit the pandemic.”
The Developing Eight Group (D-8) includes Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Addressing the group via video conference Thursday, Widodo warned: “We are witnessing an increase in vaccine nationalism and we must reject this.”
He called on the D-8 leaders to be open to future cooperation in vaccine development and production.
“We must support vaccine multilateralism,” he said, according to the Antara report.
