CDC aware of 4 US states reporting adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson vaccine
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are aware of several incidents involving adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in four states.
In a statement released on Friday, CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund told CNN:
“CDC is aware of several incidents of vaccine recipients experiencing dizziness, light headedness, feeling faint, rapid breathing, and sweating (vasovagal or anxiety-related) symptoms following COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa, Colorado, Georgia, and North Carolina.”
Officials in several of those states had previously confirmed to CNN that vaccinations were temporarily paused due to adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
At this time, CDC and FDA “are not recommending health departments stop administering any lots of COVID-19 vaccine,“ the statement says. “CDC has performed vaccine lot analyses and has not found any reason for concern.”
Severe side effects from the vaccine are uncommon, and many people won’t experience any side effects at all.
But the CDC said “some people will have pain or swelling at the injection site or fever, chills, or a headache. These typically don’t last long and are signs that your body is building protection.”
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one location due to "adverse reactions"
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations at the Cumming Fairgrounds in Georgia are being paused out of an abundance of caution, the Georgia Department of Health and the North Health District announced in a news release on Friday.
On Wednesday, eight people had adverse reactions after being vaccinated, according to a statement from Nancy Nydam, spokesperson for the state's Department of Health. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation and the other seven people were monitored on-site and sent home, the release said.
“The reactions were consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine, but due to the number of individuals affected, the site stopped the J&J vaccinations to evaluate,” the statement said. In total, there were 425 Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered at that location on Wednesday, and “tens of thousands of J&J doses have been given statewide with no adverse reactions.”
“There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia's health commissioner. “We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool.”
Georgia is at least the third state to evaluate incidents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. North Carolina and Colorado also paused vaccinations earlier this week due to adverse reactions. Nydam said Iowa is also “evaluating incidents,” related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CNN is reaching out to the Iowa Department of Health about the vaccine.
Remember: It's relatively common to experience side effects from any of the three vaccines available in the US – about 10% to 15% of volunteers in vaccine trials developed "quite noticeable side effects," Moncef Slaoui, former Operation Warp Speed Chief scientific adviser, said late last year.
Severe side effects, like allergic reactions, are far less common.
CNN Health has reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about these incidents.
Pfizer asks FDA to expand vaccine emergency use authorization for use in people ages 12 to 15
Pfizer requested an amendment to its emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine, to expand its use in people ages 12 to 15 in the United States.
Currently, the vaccine is authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration in people aged 16 and up.
“The companies plan to request similar rulings by other regulatory authorities worldwide in coming days. These requests are based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 trial in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, which demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody response after vaccination with the COVID-19 Vaccine,” Pfizer said in a statement Friday.
The other two Covid-19 vaccines – made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are currently authorized for emergency use in people age 18 and older.
Michigan governor urges residents to "redouble efforts" as cases keep rising despite vaccine efforts
Despite vaccination efforts, Michigan remains “unquestionably a national hot spot right now" for Covid-19, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Michigan has not seen this high of a positivity rate since the first surge last spring despite conducting many more tests now, an official with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.
“This indicates that there is now broad community spread,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health, said.
The positivity rate increased to 18%, which is four times what health officials saw last February, according to Khaldun
Hospitalizations are also increasing. At least 15.2% of hospital beds across the state are being used to care for Covid-19 patients, Khaldun said. Hospitals are evaluating and implementing their surge plans, including considerations of canceling elective surgeries, Khaldun stated.
The number of cases and patients doubled in the last two weeks at Spectrum Health and continue to climb each day, according to Spectrum Health CEO Tina Decker. The more contagious B.1.1.7 variant is believed to have contributed to the surge, Decker explained.
Gov. Whitmer proposed various efforts to double down on increasing case numbers.
The governor urged high schools specifically to voluntarily go remote for two weeks following spring break. Youth sports have also been encouraged to suspend practices and games during this two-week period, Whitmer added.
Over 56 pop-up testing sites have opened on school campuses across the state and are now offering post-spring break testing, Khaldun said. She urged those who have recently traveled or have plans to travel to get tested.
Whitmer and Khaldun both advised people to avoid indoor dining. Instead, they should choose to get takeout to support local businesses.
“To be very clear, these are not orders, mandates, or requirements. A year in, we all know what works, and this has to be a team effort. We have to do this together. Lives depend on it,” Whitmer stated during the press conference.
Even those who have already received the vaccine should mask up, wash hands, and socially distance, the governor emphasized.
“This is my ask to you, the people of Michigan. Please, redouble your efforts on these fronts for the next couple weeks, Whitmer said. “It’s everybody against Covid, and we have to keep going until we win.”
Over 5.1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, meanwhile, have been administered to over 3.1 million people in Michigan, Whitmer said.
This marks a new milestone for the state. Nearly 40% of residents have been vaccinated in less than four months, and the rate continues to speed up, Whitmer said. Michigan administered 1 million doses, to surpass the 5 million mark, in less than two weeks, according to the governor.
Doctors describe how the AstraZeneca vaccine resulted in a rare, immune response causing blood clots
Doctors have published new details on a handful of people who, after receiving AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, developed what they describe as a rare immune response that caused blood clots and low platelets.
In two reports published Friday, an analysis of 16 patients in Germany, Austria and Norway describe a number of clots in “unusual sites” like the brain and abdomen. These events occurred roughly a week or two after receiving the vaccine, and some of these cases resulted in death.
Both reports in the New England Journal of Medicine suggest naming the diagnosis “vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia,” or VITT. The diagnosis refers to the underlying cause: platelet-activating antibodies that cause a cascade of clotting and falling platelets.
These reports come two days after the European Medicines Agency said "unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects” of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. However, the agency affirmed the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of Covid-19. That statement also said an abnormal immune response could be “one plausible explanation,” adding that it wasn’t possible to identify specific risk factors at this time.
Doctors say this resembles an autoimmune phenomenon known to be triggered by the blood-thinner heparin, which none of these patients had previously received. In that disorder — known as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, or HIT — platelets are similarly activated by antibodies that attach to heparin, when bound to another protein found in platelets.
On Friday, the European Medicines Agency announced it was also reviewing possible links between blood clots and another Covid-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s. The company said in a statement that while "no clear causal relationship has been established,” it is working with experts and regulators to take a closer look at the data.
AstraZeneca made similar comments Wednesday, stressing that its vaccine “offers a high-level of protection against all severities of Covid-19 and that these benefits continue to far outweigh the risks."
White House defends decision not to surge Covid-19 vaccines to states with increasing cases
Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 coordinator, on Friday defended the Biden administration’s decision not to surge coronavirus vaccines as part of its increased effort to send more federal resources to states with increases in Covid-19 cases.
Earlier during Friday’s briefing, Zients said the federal government would deliver more testing and surge federal personnel to states with cases trending in the wrong direction.
But when pressed on why the administration would not send more Covid vaccine doses to those hurting states, Zients underscored that the virus was unpredictable.
“There are tens of millions of people across the country in every state and county who have not yet been vaccinated. And the fair and equitable way to distribute the vaccine is based on the adult population by state, tribe and territory. That’s how it’s been done, and we will continue to do so,” Zients said.
He continued, “The virus is unpredictable. We don’t know where the next increase in cases could occur and you know that we push out all vaccines as soon as its available. And we’re not even halfway through our vaccination program. So now is not the time to change course on vaccine allocation. We’re going to stick with the allocation system of allocating by state adult population.”
Then Zients reiterated the other plans the administration has to surge resources, saying, “That said, it is a challenging situation in many states. And we want to do all we can to help those states.”
White House Covid-19 official explains drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocations
Jeff Zients, President Biden's Covid-19 Response Coordinator, said Johnson & Johnson will have “relatively low level of weekly dose delivery until a company secures FDA authorization” of its independent manufacturing facility.
Zients said that Johnson & Johnson is working closely with the US Food and Drug Administration to resolve manufacturing issues at this independent contractor, Emergent BioSolutions. The Baltimore plant makes the drug substance that goes into the vaccine. It does not yet have FDA authorization to send out its material and has had some problems making the vaccine.
“Johnson & Johnson is installing a new senior leadership team to oversee all aspects of production and manufacturing for the facility and Johnson & Johnson will have full responsibility for the operation,” Zients said at a Covid-19 White House briefing on Friday.
Once Emergent gets FDA authorization, Zients said that the company expects a cadence of up to eight million weekly doses in total across state and federal channels later in April.
Next week, the number of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine shots allocated to states and other jurisdictions by the federal government is expected to drop 84%, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Johnson & Johnson said it will meet its commitment to provide “at or near” 100 million doses by the end of May.
US Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are up, but deaths are down, CDC director says
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a White House briefing Friday that Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing – particularly for younger people – while deaths are going down.
Yesterday, the CDC reported over 74,000 news cases, Walensky said.
“CDC’s most recent data show that the seven-day average of new cases is a little more than 64,000 per day, up about 2% from the prior seven-day period,” Walensky said. “Hospital admissions continue to also increase. The most recent seven-day average, about 5,300 admissions per day, is up about 7% from the previous seven day period.”
“Deaths have continued to decrease, more than 20% with a seven-day average now of 711,” she said.
Increases in cases and emergency room visits are being seen in younger adults, many of whom have not been vaccinated, Walensky said.
Those aged 18 to 25, 26 to 54, and 55 to 64 have increasing numbers of emergency department visits, she said, while people aged 65 and older have decreasing visits, “likely demonstrating the important impact of vaccination in protecting against disease requiring hospitalization.”
Walensky said that while those are national statistics, the trends are magnified in some areas of the country.
US government will increase resources to states seeing surge in Covid-19 cases
Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 coordinator, said the federal government will intensify the surging of resources to states experiencing increased Covid-19 cases.
Zients said the surge in resources will include coordinating the administering of existing vaccine doses, offering to send in federal personnel, provide additional testing capacity and offering more therapeutics and treatments.
“When we see metrics trending in the wrong direction, we talk regularly with state officials to offer assistance, including deploying CDC teams to provide their expertise and resources,” Zients said during a White House Covid-19 briefing on Friday.
“With recent increases in cases in some states, we’re intensifying those efforts even further. We will be offering to states with significant increases in cases a set of additional tools to help them to stem the spread, including, first: working with states to ensure they are using all of the doses that they have received. Today, millions of doses have been distributed, but have not yet been administered as shots in arms.”
He continued:
“Second, we’re offering to surge federal personnel, including CDC response teams, FEMA, DoD and other federal personnel to support vaccinations and get more shots in arms. Third, providing additional testing capacity, including increasing the availability of diagnostic testing, as well as screening in schools and other settings. And fourth, offering more therapeutics and treatments. All of this is on top of the more than three-fold in vaccines that have gone to all states and jurisdictions since the President came into office. For a medium sized state, this translates into hundreds of thousands of additional vaccines each and every week.”