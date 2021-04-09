J&J "aware" of rare blood clotting cases but says "no clear causal relationship" with its vaccine

In an official statement, Johnson & Johnson said that the company is “aware” that there have been thromboembolic events (blood clots) “reported with all Covid-19 vaccines.”
“Our close tracking of side effects has revealed a small number of very rare events following vaccination. At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement released on Friday said.
J&J said that it is working closely with experts and regulators to take a closer look at the data.
The company said people who get the Covid-19 vaccine and experience any severe symptoms should seek medical assistance immediately.
Symptoms could include shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling in the leg, persistent belly pain, neurological symptoms, excessive or easy bruising, or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of injection.
Earlier this morning, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it is reviewing possible links between Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots.
EMA said there were reports of four serious cases of people who had developed blood clots after they got the vaccine. It is unclear if the clots are connected to the vaccine or related to some other medical issue.
You can find more information on the J&J vaccine here.