Fauci explains the rise in Covid-19 cases among younger people

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 18. Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci explained Wednesday why the United States is now seeing more Covid-19 cases among younger people.

It’s in part because so many older people are vaccinated, he said, and also because of spread in day care centers and at school sporting events.

“When you look at the entire population, there’s relatively more protection among older individuals as opposed to younger individuals,” Fauci told CNN.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, noted that more than 75% of people ages 65 years and older have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the US.

He said a number of factors are at play, including clusters of cases in day cares and school sports teams -- in which people are in close contact and sometimes aren’t wearing masks -- and the B.1.1.7 variant.

“I think that is what is explaining these surges of cases in young individuals,” he said.