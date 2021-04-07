India on Wednesday reported 115,736 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

India has seen a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases since March. On Monday, the country reported 103,558 new cases, surpassing the previous daily high of nearly 98,000 cases recorded during the peak of the first wave in September last year.

“The impact of the pandemic has worsened in the country. Warnings were given that the situation should not be taken for granted...the rate of rising cases is higher than it was last time,” V K Paul, a member of Indian government-led think-tank Niti Aayog, said Tuesday. He added the next four weeks would be critical.

On Wednesday, India also reported 630 virus-related fatalities. Its total coronavirus death toll now stands at 166,177, according to the Ministry of Health.

New restrictions: Several Indian cities and states have reinstated coronavirus restrictions in the second wave. Maharashtra has imposed weekend lockdowns and curfews, the union territory of Delhi has ordered a night curfew, and in the western state of Gujarat, a night curfew has been implemented in 20 cities.

Some states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have asked the central government to lower the age restriction of those eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccine, which is currently set at 45.

However, the government said Tuesday it is necessary to vaccinate healthcare workers and vulnerable groups first.