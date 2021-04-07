Chile is postponing local, regional and Constitutional Assembly elections for five weeks over a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the country's President Sebastian Piñera announced Tuesday.

A law enacted on Tuesday by Piñera pushed the election of Constitutional Assembly members in charge of drafting the country’s new Constitution from April 10-11 to May 15-16.

"Given the tough reemergence and the appearance of new [Covid-19] variants throughout the world, and taking the unanimous opinion of the medical community and the majority of the public, it did not seem prudent or convenient to hold elections this coming weekend," Pinera said during a news briefing.

Elections for governors and mayors have also been postponed under the same law.

As of Tuesday, Chile has reported a total of 1,037,780 cases of Covid-19 and 23,734 related deaths. The country's ICU occupancy rate currently stands at 96%.