Biden moves up deadline for all US adults to be eligible for Covid-19 vaccine — April 19 instead of May 1

Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden just announced he is moving up his deadline for states to make all American adults eligible for a vaccine by almost two weeks, from May 1 to April 19.

"That means by no later than April 19th in every part of the country every adult over the age of 18, 18 or older, will be eligible to be vaccinated. No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions," Biden said in White House remarks.

"My message today is a simple one. Many states have already opened up to all adults, but beginning April 19th every adult in every state, every adult in this country is eligible to get in line to get a Covid vaccination," the President continued.

In advance of that new date, Biden sent a direct message to seniors: "Seniors. It's time for you to get vaccinated now. Get vaccinated now. To make it easier, my administration is sending aid to community groups to drive seniors to vaccination sites."

Biden also announced 150 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered within his first 75 days in office, in line with a stated goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office.

Some more background: Biden announced last week that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine by April 19, as well as have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live. The President said the number of pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy vaccination program was increasing from the current 17,000 locations to 40,000.

CNN has previously reported that all 50 states have announced when they plan to open vaccinations to everyone who is eligible, if they haven't done so already.

Oregon, South Dakota, Nebraska, Hawaii and New Jersey all currently plan to open eligibility by May 1, so it remains to be seen how Biden's announcement changes those states' plans. Biden is expected to credit the governors' effort to meet his May 1 deadline for this change.