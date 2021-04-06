Team sports bigger driver of Covid-19 spread in the US than classrooms, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked on "Good Morning America" Tuesday about the fact that coronavirus variants are now infecting younger people – as well as what that means for parents and what they should do about school, sports and extracurricular activities.
“We’re finding out that it’s the team sports where kids are getting together, you know, obviously many without masks, that are driving it, rather than in the classroom spread,” Fauci told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.
“When you go back and take a look and try and track where these clusters of cases are coming from in the school, it’s just that," he continued.
Some more background: The highly contagious Covid-19 variant first identified in the UK has now been reported in every state in the US, and experts are concerned spreading variants could send cases surging.
More than 15,000 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which also appears to be more deadly, have been reported in the US. While the US races to get Americans vaccinated in time, many experts are asking the public to hold onto precautions for just a little while longer.
CNN's Madeline Holcombe contributed reporting to this post.