Brazil records its deadliest day of the pandemic so far

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden offered the first rough administration timeline for sharing excess vaccine doses with countries who have been clamoring for shots, saying Tuesday he is eyeing the end of summer as a time when the US can begin shipping some of its surplus.

"My hope is before the summer is over, I'm talking to you all about how we have even access to more vaccines than we need to take care of every American, and we're helping other poor countries, countries around the world that don't have the money, the time, the expertise," Biden said at the White House.

"Until this vaccine is available to the world and we're beating back the virus in other countries we're not really completely safe," he said.

Until now, it has been unclear when Biden might agree to release some of the extra doses the US has purchased to countries who have been pleading with him to ship them.

The White House has been wary of the political fallout that might come along with shipping doses abroad before all Americans can easily get shots. Public polling has shown wide majorities of Americans say the US should provide shots to all Americans, even if developing nations must wait.

Administration health experts have also warned that keeping a stockpile might be necessary in case boosters are needed and as it remains to be seen which vaccine works best in children.

At the same time, however, allies have been pressuring the Biden administration for access to US-purchased vaccines as availability dwindles on the global market.

Biden himself has been confronted in telephone calls and virtual meetings by his foreign counterparts who have pressed him on why the US is purchasing so much more vaccine than it would appear to need, according to people familiar with the conversations.

State Department officials have also been fielding near-daily requests from other countries for vaccines, according to diplomats, whose answer has largely been the same: no shipments until the US is taken care of.