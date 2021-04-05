World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 3:47 a.m. ET, April 5, 2021
14 min ago

South Korea reports 473 new coronavirus cases as health minister warns of fourth wave

From Gawon Bae and Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

People wearing face masks pass by a banner displaying precautions against the coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, April 5.
People wearing face masks pass by a banner displaying precautions against the coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, April 5. Ahn Young-joon/AP

South Korea on Monday reported 473 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the national total to 105,752, according to a statement from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Seoul's metropolitan area accounted for 276 of the total cases. Among the daily figure, 449 were locally transmitted. 

The death toll rose by four to 1,748 overall, KDCA said.

On Saturday, South Korea recorded 543 new daily cases -- its fifth day in a row of more than 500. 

The rise prompted a warning from South Korea’s Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol, who said the country could be at the crossroads of a fourth coronavirus wave.

“For the past week, the number of daily new cases has been around 500, clearly showing an increasing trend of infection,” Kwon said in a briefing Sunday. 
1 min ago

India records more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases – its most in a single day since the pandemic began

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on April 3 in New Delhi, India.
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on April 3 in New Delhi, India. Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India recorded 103,558 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day rise in infections so far in the pandemic.

The number of new daily cases in India has risen steadily since March 10, with the country also reporting 741,830 active cases on Monday – its most since October 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation. 

"(He) called attention to avoid mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators besides required logistics, and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in-home care," a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. 

Modi also directed a team of public health specialists to be sent to the state of Maharashtra, which has contributed 57% of the country's coronavirus caseload over the last two weeks. 

As of Monday, India has recorded 12,589,067 cases of coronavirus, the third-highest in the world, including 165,101 related deaths and 11,682,136 recoveries. It has also distributed 79,105,163 vaccine doses, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.

50 min ago

US government moves AstraZeneca out of vaccine plant that suffered contamination

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Arlette Saenz, Jake Tapper and Maggie Fox

The offices and manufacturing facility of Emergent Biosolutions, which manufactured vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, are seen through a security fence on February 8 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The offices and manufacturing facility of Emergent Biosolutions, which manufactured vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, are seen through a security fence on February 8 in Baltimore, Maryland. Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The federal government has moved to stop any further risk of contamination at a Baltimore contract vaccine manufacturer where 15 million potential doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were spoiled last month, telling rival drugmaker AstraZeneca it must move its production from the plant and find somewhere else to make its vaccine.

The Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore was making coronavirus vaccines under contract to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Last month, a batch of Johnson & Johnson "drug product" failed quality control and was taken out of production, both J&J and Emergent have said.

The federal government has directed Johnson & Johnson to fully take over its vaccine production at the plant, an administration official told CNN Saturday. The company confirmed it was taking tighter control of the production process.

The Emergent BioSolutions plant, which had been making doses of both Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as well as a vaccine made for AstraZeneca, will now only produce J&J vaccines, the official said. The Health and Human Services Department has directed that the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be produced at another plant, although the official did not specify where.

"Johnson & Johnson is assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Bayview facility," the company said in a statement emailed to CNN.

Read more here.