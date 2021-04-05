The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Pharmacy technicians fill syringes of Covid-19 vaccine at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center on April 2, in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

About 165 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC reported 165,053,746 total doses have been used so far -- about 79% of the 207,891,295 doses delivered.

That’s about 3.4 million more doses than in the previous 24 hours, for a seven-day average of about 3.1 million doses per day.

About 32% of the population – 106 million people – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 18.5% of the population – about 61 million people – have been fully vaccinated.

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.