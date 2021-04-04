Emergent Biosolutions has been assisting in the production of Covid-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca for months, a source familiar with the situation told CNN on Saturday.

In addition to the batch of 15 million doses that had to be discarded, Emergent has successfully produced 115 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which are in various stages of the supply chain, the source said.

The source added that it’s “not that unusual” for the pharmaceutical industry to have to discard batches of vaccine, and the fact that Emergent and J&J detected the contamination before any of the impacted doses shipped “showed the system worked.”