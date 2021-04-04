More than 161 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to data published Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported 161,688,422 administered doses, about 77.8% of the 207,866,645 doses distributed. That’s 4,081,959 doses reported administered since Friday, for a seven-day average of 3,072,527 doses per day.

Of the 104 million people who have received at least one dose, more than 59 million are fully vaccinated, CDC data showed.

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.