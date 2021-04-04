World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:13 a.m. ET, April 4, 2021
1 min ago

Loss of 15 million Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses can be made up in weeks, expert says

From CNN’s Jake Tapper

Emergent Biosolutions has been assisting in the production of Covid-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca for months, a source familiar with the situation told CNN on Saturday. 

In addition to the batch of 15 million doses that had to be discarded, Emergent has successfully produced 115 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which are in various stages of the supply chain, the source said.

The source added that it’s “not that unusual” for the pharmaceutical industry to have to discard batches of vaccine, and the fact that Emergent and J&J detected the contamination before any of the impacted doses shipped “showed the system worked.”

 

36 min ago

More than 161 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to CDC data  

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

More than 161 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to data published Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The CDC reported 161,688,422 administered doses, about 77.8% of the 207,866,645 doses distributed. That’s 4,081,959 doses reported administered since Friday, for a seven-day average of 3,072,527 doses per day. 

Of the 104 million people who have received at least one dose, more than 59 million are fully vaccinated, CDC data showed.  

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.  

 