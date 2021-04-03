World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:51 a.m. ET, April 3, 2021
1 min ago

TSA reports new pandemic-era air travel record in the US

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Friday set another pandemic era record for air travel in the United States.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1,580,785 million people at airports on Friday.

Air travel figures continue to rise during this spring break period even as health experts fret over rising coronavirus infection rates in some states.

Friday’s figure marked the 23rd straight day when more than a million people have flown by air.

18 min ago

Experts urge continued caution as CDC says people with Covid-19 vaccine are at low risk while traveling

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

In the continued move toward a sense of normalcy in the Covid-19 pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves.

The agency said that as long as coronavirus precautions are taken, including mask wearing, fully vaccinated people can travel within the United States without first getting tested for Covid-19 or self-quarantining following trips.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Some context: It has been nearly 109 days since the first Covid-19 vaccine shot was administered in the US, and nearly 102 million people in the country have since received at least one dose, the agency said. With more than 30.6 million people having been infected with the virus and 554,074 people who have died of it, experts and officials are racing to get the population vaccinated before a possible fourth surge of cases.

And though progress is being made with President Joe Biden saying Friday that a record 20 million vaccine doses were administered this week, health experts warn that more progress is needed before all Americans can consider the fight against the pandemic over.

The CDC still advises anyone who has not received the vaccine to avoid travel. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said she is still concerned about the pandemic and advises against non-essential travel altogether.

1 hr 16 min ago

More than 100 million people in the US have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, official says

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

Blonnie Nichols gets her first does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover, Maryland, on March 18.
Blonnie Nichols gets her first does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover, Maryland, on March 18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

More than 100 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, White House Covid-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar tweeted Friday.

Nearly 4 million more doses have been reported administered since yesterday, for a record-high seven-day average of nearly 3 million doses per day, according to Shahpar's tweet. 

Full details are expected to be published on the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 data dashboard this afternoon. 