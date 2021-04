Blonnie Nichols gets her first does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover, Maryland, on March 18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

More than 100 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, White House Covid-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar tweeted Friday.

Nearly 4 million more doses have been reported administered since yesterday, for a record-high seven-day average of nearly 3 million doses per day, according to Shahpar's tweet.

Full details are expected to be published on the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 data dashboard this afternoon.