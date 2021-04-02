Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Panama has authorized the emergency use of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Panamanian authorities requested 3 million doses of the Russia-made vaccine in February, which could now help jump-start the country's vaccination drive.

Panama has only received 457,000 doses of the 3 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses it signed up for. The country is still waiting on at least 1 million AstraZeneca doses and a similar amount to be delivered through the COVAX agreement, according to the ministry.

As of Thursday, 373,491 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country, the ministry said.

Panama has reported a total of 355,499 cases of coronavirus and 6,119 Covid-19 related deaths, according to ministry data.