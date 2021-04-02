World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Published 2:20 AM ET, Fri April 2, 2021
8 min ago

Panama authorizes emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Elizabeth González, Tatiana Arias and Claudia Rebaza

Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Panama has authorized the emergency use of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Panamanian authorities requested 3 million doses of the Russia-made vaccine in February, which could now help jump-start the country's vaccination drive.

Panama has only received 457,000 doses of the 3 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses it signed up for. The country is still waiting on at least 1 million AstraZeneca doses and a similar amount to be delivered through the COVAX agreement, according to the ministry. 

As of Thursday, 373,491 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country, the ministry said. 

Panama has reported a total of 355,499 cases of coronavirus and 6,119 Covid-19 related deaths, according to ministry data. 

1 hr 26 min ago

If you're fully vaccinated, you can celebrate Easter indoors with no masks, CDC says

From CNN's Ryan Prior

People who have been fully vaccinated are safe to celebrate Easter this Sunday indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a series of tweets, the public health agency also recommended that those who aren't fully vaccinated stick to their own households for Easter dinner and egg hunts, or enjoy these traditions outdoors while 6 feet apart, in order to protect against spreading Covid-19.

 

The CDC says it's still learning how vaccines protect against the coronavirus, and advises that fully vaccinated people going out in public still wear masks and take precautions until the agency knows more.

8 min ago

"We need to hold out just a bit longer," Fauci says

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Dr. Anthony Fauci. NBC

Americans should continue to take coronavirus precautions, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

Fauci told NBC Nightly News he is worried that people will "claim victory prematurely," causing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. The number of infections has started increasing in the United States again as people move around more.

Fauci said authorities are concerned that cases have "plateaued at a high level and unacceptably high level."

"Everybody, including myself, has some degree of Covid-19 fatigue, but the thing we try and emphasize is that this will end. We need to hold out just a bit longer and give vaccines a chance to really get the upper hand in this,” Fauci said.
“We need to hold out just a bit longer and give vaccines a chance to really get the upper hand in this. I'll guarantee as we get into the late spring and the early summer, you're going to see a return to gradual degree of normality that everyone is hoping for, but we don't want to do it prematurely. We don't want to pull back on all the measures when we see a very high plateau of daily infections. That's the thing that concerns me and many other public health officials.”