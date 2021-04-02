New CDC travel guidelines will say it is low risk to travel if you're vaccinated

Volunteers deliver Covid-19 test kits to residents in a specific postcode near Muswell Hill in London on March 22. Over the weekend, the Haringey and Barnet borough councils began door-to-door distribution of Covid-19 test kits and deployed mobile testing units after a local resident tested positive for a coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil. Leon Neal/Getty Images

England will add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and Philippines to its travel ban “red list” to protect against new coronavirus variants, the UK government announced on Friday.

The decision to add additional countries comes at a so-called “critical time” for the UK’s vaccination program. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed April as “second dose month” earlier in the week, with the country giving more second doses than first doses of the coronavirus vaccine per day for the first time on Tuesday.

Over 31 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4.5 million having also received their second shot, according to the latest government data.

Beginning on Friday, April 9, travelers who have been in or through any of the added countries in the previous 10 days will be refused entry to England.

British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights (including long-term visa holders) arriving will be allowed to enter, but will be required to self-isolate in a government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.

“With over 30 million vaccinations delivered in the UK so far, the additional restrictions will help to reduce the risk of new variants – such as those first identified in South Africa (SA) and Brazil – entering England,” the government said in a statement.

“So far, surveillance has found that few cases of the [South African] variant have been identified as being imported from Europe, with most coming from other parts of the world,” the statement continued.