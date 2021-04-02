"We need to hold out just a bit longer," Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci. NBC

Americans should continue to take coronavirus precautions, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

Fauci told NBC Nightly News he is worried that people will "claim victory prematurely," causing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. The number of infections has started increasing in the United States again as people move around more.

Fauci said authorities are concerned that cases have "plateaued at a high level and unacceptably high level."