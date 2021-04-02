"We need to hold out just a bit longer," Fauci says

Americans should continue to take coronavirus precautions, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.
Fauci told NBC Nightly News he is worried that people will "claim victory prematurely," causing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. The number of infections has started increasing in the United States again as people move around more.
Fauci said authorities are concerned that cases have "plateaued at a high level and unacceptably high level."
"Everybody, including myself, has some degree of Covid-19 fatigue, but the thing we try and emphasize is that this will end. We need to hold out just a bit longer and give vaccines a chance to really get the upper hand in this,” Fauci said.
"I'll guarantee as we get into the late spring and the early summer, you're going to see a return to gradual degree of normality that everyone is hoping for, but we don't want to do it prematurely. We don't want to pull back on all the measures when we see a very high plateau of daily infections. That's the thing that concerns me and many other public health officials."