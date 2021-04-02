Fully vaccinated people in US may gather unmasked indoors for Easter this weekend, CDC tweets

Those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely gather for Easter this Sunday, indoors and without wearing masks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the public health agency also recommended that those who aren't fully vaccinated enjoy Easter dinner and egg hunts with the people they live with, or outdoors while six feet apart, in order to protect against spreading Covid-19.

The reminders align with the existing CDC guidance for people who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says it's still learning how vaccines protect against the coronavirus, and advises that fully vaccinated people going out in public still wear masks and take precautions until the agency knows more.

See the tweets: