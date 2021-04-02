Colorado extends mask mandate for 30 days

Indoor gatherings and private events will be allowed to resume with limitations in California starting April 15, state health officials announced in a teleconference Friday amid a falling number of new Covid-19 cases and mounting vaccination effort.

This includes private events like weddings and conferences as well as sports events and live concerts.

Venues can have fully vaccinated sections without social distancing but still will require the use of masks, the state's public health officer, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, said. Other sections must continue to maintain the six-feet social distancing requirement.

Anyone planning to attend events will have to go through a self-verification process, Aragón said. This may include bringing their Covid-19 vaccination card or showing negative test results within 72 hours of the event.

For counties in the red tier, or the second lowest tier of the state’s four-tiered reopening system, indoor gatherings will be allowed up to 100 people as long as all guests are vaccinated or have tested negative. The capacity is increased to 150 people for counties in the next tier, the orange tier, and to 200 people for counties in the yellow tier, the highest tier.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are currently in the state’s orange tier, indicating a “moderate risk” of Covid-19.

California's Covid-19 cases: The announcement comes as the state continues to see a decline in coronavirus cases and deaths. The state has also expanded its vaccine eligibility to allow people 16 years and older to get the vaccine starting April 15.

“In terms of numbers in California right now, our numbers are looking very good,” Aragón said. Over 18 million California residents have been vaccinated so far.

“Today’s update to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is a result of the progress we are making both in vaccinations and in controlling the spread of Covid-19,” the state's Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said in a statement. “By following public health guidelines such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated when eligible, we can resume additional activities as we take steps to reduce risk.”