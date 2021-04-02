Colorado extends mask mandate for 30 days

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Friday extending the state mask mandate for the next 30 days.
“By continuing to wear our masks in public indoor settings around others, we can safely enjoy the activities we love and keep our economy open. Every community has been impacted differently by this pandemic, and we want to ensure this order is reflective of that. We’re almost there, Colorado, but we need to keep this up just a little bit longer," Polis said in a news release.
The updated executive order includes requiring masks in schools in all counties, during extracurricular activities, in childcare centers, and indoor children's camps.
Masks will also be required in all jails, prisons, congregate care facilities and public-facing state government facilities, according to the order.
“Here in Colorado, we are making incredible progress with getting vaccines into arms and protecting our most vulnerable, but until everyone can get the vaccine and our COVID cases are reduced, taking precautions to prevent a surge in cases and further spread of the disease is the smart thing to do and the right thing to do and helps keep everything open,” Polis said in the release.