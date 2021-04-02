Major League Baseball postpones Mets vs. Nationals opening series over Covid-19 concerns

Gates leading into Nationals Park remain closed on Opening Day April 1, in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The remaining two games of the Washington Nationals’ season-opening series with the New York Mets have been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 issues within the Nationals team, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

Games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park have been postponed, a day after the postponement of the two teams’ season opening game yesterday.

At least three Nationals’ players have tested positive for Covid-19, the team said Thursday. The team says a fourth player is considered a “likely” positive. None of the players were identified. On Wednesday, it was announced that one player on the Nationals had tested positive and that four other players were placed in quarantine.

No make-up dates for the postponed games was provided. Major League Baseball says it will provide scheduling updates as they become available