UK variant accounts for nearly 9 in 10 new infections in Germany

An employee takes a swab from a woman for a Covid-19 test during a trial run for a drive-through Covid-19 testing center at the airport in Hamburg, Germany, on March 31. Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance/Getty Images

The coronavirus variant B.1.17 -- which was first identified in the UK -- has been found in nearly nine in 10 of all new Covid-19 infections in Germany, according to a report from the country’s public health authority the Robert Koch Institute, published on Wednesday night.

The RKI report shows that the UK variant accounted for 88% of new coronavirus infections for tests conducted between March 22 and 28.

''This is concerning because B.1.1.7 is more contagious than other variants, according to previous findings',' the report said.

It added that because of the high proportions of B.1.1.7, the overall increase is “not expected to slow down'' and hospitalizations are set to continue to rise.

On Thursday, Germany recorded 24,300 new coronavirus infections, a rise of 1,643 cases compared to the same day last week, according to RKI data.

Germany's coronavirus deaths stood at 201 within the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of deaths to 76,543. The latest data from RKI indicates that the number of new infections per 100,000 residents has risen to 134, more than double in just four weeks.