The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Joshua Berlinger, CNN
Updated 7:31 a.m. ET, April 1, 2021
7 Posts
Sort by
27 min ago
UK variant accounts for nearly 9 in 10 new infections in Germany
From Nadine Schmidt, CNN Berlin
The coronavirus variant B.1.17 -- which was first identified in the UK -- has been found in nearly nine in 10 of all new Covid-19 infections in Germany, according to a report from the country’s public health authority the Robert Koch Institute, published on Wednesday night.
The RKI report shows that the UK variant accounted for 88% of new coronavirus infections for tests conducted between March 22 and 28.
''This is concerning because B.1.1.7 is more contagious than other variants, according to previous findings',' the report said.
It added that because of the high proportions of B.1.1.7, the overall increase is “not expected to slow down'' and hospitalizations are set to continue to rise.
On Thursday, Germany recorded 24,300 new coronavirus infections, a rise of 1,643 cases compared to the same day last week, according to RKI data.
Germany's coronavirus deaths stood at 201 within the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of deaths to 76,543. The latest data from RKI indicates that the number of new infections per 100,000 residents has risen to 134, more than double in just four weeks.
1 hr 15 min ago
WHO says Europe’s vaccine rollout is “unacceptably slow” amid "worrying" surge
From CNN's Zahid Mahmood and Schams Elwazer
The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the European vaccine rollout is “unacceptably slow” and that the surge in coronavirus infections within the continent was “worrying.”
In a statement, the WHO said that vaccines were the best way out of the pandemic, but the slow rollout was prolonging it.
“Let me be clear: we must speed up the process by ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now,” WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge said in the statement.
Dr. Dorit Nitzan, regional emergency director for the WHO Europe, warned that it was only five weeks ago that new cases in Europe had dipped to under 1 million, but now with more mobility, gatherings over religious holidays and the presence of the B.1.1.7 variant -- first identified in the UK -- there is a greater public risk.
“This variant is more transmissible and can increase the risk of hospitalization, it has a greater public health impact and additional actions are required to control it,” Dr. Nitzan said.
As the vaccination rollout grows across Europe, the WHO are calling for early action to implement public health and social measures.
The statement added that 27 countries in Europe are in a partial or full nationwide lockdown, with 21 imposing night time curfews. In the past 2 weeks, 23 countries have intensified restrictions while 13 have eased measures, with an additional nine to follow suit.
50 min ago
Lockdown begins in parts of Austria over Easter break
From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
Parts of Austria are entering lockdown from Thursday until at least April 10 -- coinciding with the Easter holiday -- in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus and prevent an overburdened healthcare system.
The lockdown would apply to nearly four million people living in Vienna, Burgenland and lower Austria, where shops -- excluding grocery stores and pharmacies -- museums and zoos will be closed.
According to the rules introduced by Vienna, curfews will also be implemented as people are only allowed to leave their homes for essential shopping trips, walk their pets or exercise.
Church services over the Easter holidays are permitted however, while being subject to very strict hygiene rules.
On Thursday, Austria recorded 3,687 new coronavirus infections -- with Vienna reporting nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 800 in Lower Austria, according to data from the Austrian public health authority. This brings the total number of new infections in the country to 545,965.
According to Austria’s health authorities 2,323 people are being treated in hospital due to coronavirus infections, of which 540 are in intensive care. The country's death toll stands at 9,339.
2 hr 33 min ago
Mass religious festival goes ahead in India, despite Covid fears as country enters second wave
From CNN's Jessie Yeung, Esha Mitra and Manveena Suri
Massive crowds of Hindus began arriving in the northern Indian city of Haridwar on Thursday for the largest religious pilgrimage on Earth, even as experts warned it could cause a surge in Covid-19 cases as the country grapples with a second wave.
The months-long Kumbh Mela festival, one of the most important Hindu celebrations, typically takes place every 12 years and draws tens of millions of pilgrims to four rotating sites.
This year, it takes place in Haridwar, in the foothills of the outer Himalayas in Uttarakhand state, where devotees attend prayers, and wash their sins away in the sacred waters of the Ganges River. According to some myths associated with the festival, the river water turns into "amrita," or the nectar of immortality, on particular days.
But this year, Covid-19 measures have seen the festival postponed and then scaled back. The traditional start date, called Makar Sankranti, was in January, but people were not authorized to take holy baths in the river until the government's formal launch in April.
Although authorities moved the start date, and shortened the pilgrimage from three and a half months to just one month, many people have chosen to disregard the official guidelines, said Oommen Kurian, senior fellow and head of health initiative at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been flocking to Haridwar since Makar Sankranti in January anyway -- congregating in close quarters for hours a day, sharing public facilities and having meals together. Photos show people washing their faces and taking full body dips into the sacred waters, then attending evening prayers by the banks of the river, lighting candles and making religious offerings.
Thursday saw the first ceremonies and holy baths take place by the banks of the Ganges, with holy men carrying out prayer rituals, said festival officer Harbeer Singh. Religious flags were hoisted ahead of their arrival, marking the formal start of the celebrations.
Queensland lifts lockdown early for Greater Brisbane
From CNN's Chandler Thornton
The government of the Australian state of Queensland said a three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane would end a few hours early Wednesday, after the state reported only one new local Covid-19 case overnight.
The snap lockdown was set to end at 5 p.m. Thursday but will be lifted at noon instead to prepare for Easter weekend travel, Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.
"Easter is good to go," Palaszczuk said.
Some restrictions will remain in place for Queensland until April 15. Queenslanders must still carry a mask when leaving home and wear masks in indoor places and stay seated in pubs and restaurants. Gatherings are limited to 30 people and dancing is not allowed in public venues.
5 hr 15 min ago
US nursing homes see a 96% decline in Covid-19 cases since vaccines rolled out in late December
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
Nursing homes have seen a 96% decline in new Covid-19 cases since vaccines started rolling out in late December, according to a new analysis from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
By March 7, the country saw the lowest number of weekly cases and deaths since Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has been tracking them, according to the report published Tuesday. With 547 deaths the week of March 7, deaths were down 91% since December.
Since December, nursing home cases have been declining at a much faster rate than community cases, the group’s analysis showed.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for frontline caregivers who have been working tirelessly for more than a year to protect our residents,” Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL, said in a statement. “This trend shows that when long term care is prioritized, as with the national vaccine rollout, we can protect our vulnerable elderly population.”
AHCA/NCAL represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities around the country. The facilities provide care for about 5 million people a year.
5 hr 16 min ago
CDC warned the UK variant would become dominant by March, and there's evidence it has
From CNN’s Michael Nedelman and Christopher Rios
Mounting evidence suggests the more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the UK, which experts believe is partly driving an uptick of cases in places like Michigan, may already be dominant across the US.
“I think we are there,” said William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, a company whose tests have identified a large share of variant cases across the country. “But at the end of the day, it's hard to say for sure,” given gaps and delays in the data.
According to that study, B.1.1.7 cases are expected to double every week and a half as a percentage of the country’s total coronavirus cases. The study also concluded the variant was introduced several different times to the US, as early as late November. The study’s conclusions were based on testing data through February.
Lee said that there’s strong evidence the variant is already responsible for a majority of cases in states like Florida, Michigan and Georgia -- with a number of others close on their heels, like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas and Southern California. However, Helix’s data does not include robust samples from a number of other states, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest regions.
While officials with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention won’t yet say whether the variant is dominant, its scientists previously predicted this would be the case by now.
In January, a CDC study predicted that the variant would exhibit “rapid growth in early 2021, becoming the predominant variant in March.” At the time, the variant was assumed to account for less than 0.5% of cases.