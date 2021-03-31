Before the lockdown, trucks are seen coming and going at a border post in Ruili, China, on March 27. Kyodo News/Sipa USA

A city in southwestern China near the country's border with Myanmar is going into lockdown after nine Covid-19 cases were reported Tuesday.

Six of the nine cases found in Ruili city were symptomatic and three were asymptomatic, according to a statement from provincial health officials. Four of them are Burmese nationals.

Authorities said they will crack down on illegal border crossings from neighboring Myanmar, where the ruling military junta overthrew the country's democratically elected leaders last month, in order to prevent the virus from spreading further within China.

Ruili officials stopped all inbound and outbound travel at 10 p.m. Tuesday and began a citywide Covid-19 testing campaign at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the information department of Yunnan province.

Chinese officials blamed smugglers from Myanmar for a previous surge of Covid-19 cases in Ruili in September.