CDC releases new Covid-19 guidance for adult day service centers

The director of the US Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, announced on Wednesday that the CDC is releasing new Covid-19 guidance for adult day service centers.
“These centers provide important social and health services to community-dwelling adults age 65 and older, as well as to adults any age living with disability,” Walensky said during a White House coronavirus press briefing.
“We know these populations are at high risk for severe Covid-19 disease and this guidance will help center administrators and staff protect themselves and adults receiving their services by promoting and engaging in preventative behaviors that reduce Covid-19 spread and help maintain healthy operations and environments in these facilities," she added.
The guidance promotes a range of preventative behaviors and facility practices in adult day services settings, including guidelines on hygiene, building operations, shared spaces and transport.
Here's what the guidance said:
- The CDC suggests limiting nonessential services and visitors, like volunteers and family members.
- It encourages health screenings, signage encouraging the practice of preventative measures like wearing a mask and social distancing, modifying facilities’ layouts, and isolating staff and participants with symptoms or who may have had close contact with someone with Covid.
- It also offers a protocol for isolating and transporting an individual with symptoms, as well as guidance on notifying health officials and close contact.
- A section in the guidelines related to centers’ activities suggests staggering activities and meals, as well as creating pods for center participants.
- Another section related to food and dining suggests serving individually plated meals or grab and go meals instead of self-serve options.